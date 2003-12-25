Smart TVs have undoubtedly taken over the streaming space, and it's not hard to see why. You download the apps you want to use, log into your accounts, and presto: You can stream anything with a few clicks of your remote.

But smart TV apps aren't the only way people watch shows and movies on platforms like Netflix. Among other methods, like plugging a laptop directly into the TV, many people still enjoying casting their content from small screens to big screens. For years, this has been a reliable way to switch from watching Netflix on your smartphone or tablet to watching on your TV—you just tap the cast button, select your TV, and in a few moments, your content is beamed to the proper place. Your device becomes its own remote, with search built right-in, and it avoids the need to sign into Netflix on TVs outside your home, such as when staying in hotels.

At least it did, but Netflix no longer wants to let you do it.

[...] Netflix doesn't explain why it's making the change, so I can only speculate. First, it's totally possible this is simply a tech obsolescence issue. Many companies drop support for older or underused technologies, and perhaps Netflix sees now as the time to largely drop support for casting. Streamlining the tech the app has to support means less work for Netflix developers, and it wouldn't be the first time the company dropped support for older platforms. However, that doesn't really explain why the company still supports some devices for casting. Maybe it took a look at its user base, and made the calculation that enough subscribers relied on Google Cast devices for casting, but not enough relies on newer hardware for casting. We might not really know unless Netflix decides to issue a statement.

That said, I can't help but feel like this is related to Netflix's crackdown on password sharing. The company clearly doesn't want you using its services unless you have your own paid account—or have another user pay extra to have you on their account. Casting, however, makes it easy to continue using someone else's account without paying for it. Since Netflix only requires mobile users to log into the account owner's home wifi once a month to continue watching on a device, you could theoretically cast Netflix from your smartphone to your TV to continue enjoying your shows and movies "for free." By removing casting as an option for most users, those users will either need to connect a device to the TV by wire—like a laptop connected via HDMI—or log into the smart TV app. And if those users don't actually have permission to access that account via that app, they won't be able to stream.

If this really is the company's intention, it's doing so at the inconvenience of paying users, too. If you're traveling, you now need to bother with signing into your account on a TV you don't own. If you don't like using your smart TV apps, you're kind of out of luck, unless you want to deal with connecting a computer to your TV whenever you want to catch up on Stranger Things.