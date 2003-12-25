from the enshittification-will-continue-until-morale-improves dept.
Netflix Quietly Drops Support for Casting to Most TVs
Netflix will only support Google Cast on older devices without remotes:
Have you been trying to cast Stranger Things from your phone, only to find that your TV isn't cooperating? It's not the TV—Netflix is to blame for this one, and it's intentional. The streaming app has recently updated its support for Google Cast to disable the feature in most situations. You'll need to pay for one of the company's more expensive plans, and even then, Netflix will only cast to older TVs and streaming dongles.
The Google Cast system began appearing in apps shortly after the original Chromecast launched in 2013. Since then, Netflix users have been able to start video streams on TVs and streaming boxes from the mobile app. That was vital for streaming targets without their own remote or on-screen interface, but times change.
Today, Google has moved beyond the remote-free Chromecast experience, and most TVs have their own standalone Netflix apps. Netflix itself is also allergic to anything that would allow people to share passwords or watch in a new place. Over the last couple of weeks, Netflix updated its app to remove most casting options, mirroring a change in 2019 to kill Apple AirPlay.
The company's support site (spotted by Android Authority) now clarifies that casting is only supported in a narrow set of circumstances. First, you need to be paying for one of the ad-free service tiers, which start at $18 per month. Those on the $8 ad-supported plan won't have casting support.
Even then, Casting only appears for devices without a remote, like the earlier generations of Google Chromecasts, as well as some older TVs with Cast built in. For example, anyone still rocking Google's 3rd Gen Chromecast from 2018 can cast video in Netflix, but those with the 2020 Chromecast dongle (which has a remote and a full Android OS) will have to use the TV app. Essentially, anything running Android/Google TV or a smart TV with a full Netflix app will force you to log in before you can watch anything.
[...] Netflix has every reason to want people to log into its TV apps. After years of cheekily promoting password sharing, the company now takes a hardline stance against such things. By requiring people to log into more TVs, users are more likely to hit their screen limits. Netflix will happily sell you a more expensive plan that supports streaming to this new TV, though.
[...] So Netflix may have a good reason to think it can get away with killing casting. However, trying to sneak this one past everyone without so much as an announcement is pretty hostile to its customers.
Smart TVs have undoubtedly taken over the streaming space, and it's not hard to see why. You download the apps you want to use, log into your accounts, and presto: You can stream anything with a few clicks of your remote.
But smart TV apps aren't the only way people watch shows and movies on platforms like Netflix. Among other methods, like plugging a laptop directly into the TV, many people still enjoying casting their content from small screens to big screens. For years, this has been a reliable way to switch from watching Netflix on your smartphone or tablet to watching on your TV—you just tap the cast button, select your TV, and in a few moments, your content is beamed to the proper place. Your device becomes its own remote, with search built right-in, and it avoids the need to sign into Netflix on TVs outside your home, such as when staying in hotels.
At least it did, but Netflix no longer wants to let you do it.
[...] Netflix doesn't explain why it's making the change, so I can only speculate. First, it's totally possible this is simply a tech obsolescence issue. Many companies drop support for older or underused technologies, and perhaps Netflix sees now as the time to largely drop support for casting. Streamlining the tech the app has to support means less work for Netflix developers, and it wouldn't be the first time the company dropped support for older platforms. However, that doesn't really explain why the company still supports some devices for casting. Maybe it took a look at its user base, and made the calculation that enough subscribers relied on Google Cast devices for casting, but not enough relies on newer hardware for casting. We might not really know unless Netflix decides to issue a statement.
That said, I can't help but feel like this is related to Netflix's crackdown on password sharing. The company clearly doesn't want you using its services unless you have your own paid account—or have another user pay extra to have you on their account. Casting, however, makes it easy to continue using someone else's account without paying for it. Since Netflix only requires mobile users to log into the account owner's home wifi once a month to continue watching on a device, you could theoretically cast Netflix from your smartphone to your TV to continue enjoying your shows and movies "for free." By removing casting as an option for most users, those users will either need to connect a device to the TV by wire—like a laptop connected via HDMI—or log into the smart TV app. And if those users don't actually have permission to access that account via that app, they won't be able to stream.
If this really is the company's intention, it's doing so at the inconvenience of paying users, too. If you're traveling, you now need to bother with signing into your account on a TV you don't own. If you don't like using your smart TV apps, you're kind of out of luck, unless you want to deal with connecting a computer to your TV whenever you want to catch up on Stranger Things.
Were any Soylentils doing this?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday December 04, @09:10PM (3 children)
Downloading looks better every month.
By which I mean transcoding my legally acquired optical physical media, obviously.
The real struggle is not watching, but finding something worth the time to watch...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Revek on Thursday December 04, @09:38PM
ARRRRRRR!
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday December 04, @09:54PM
Right, lately I've taken to watch a few old films,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 04, @10:00PM
Fate is the Hunter (1964)
Father Goose (1964)
(Score: 2) by bloodnok on Thursday December 04, @10:08PM
I have a chromecast but I already stopped using Netflix when the US collectively lost its mind and abandoned free trade, so I am not currently affected.
If sanity were to be restored and trade normalised I would consider restarting my subscription. This latest change will probably make me rethink things though. Not being able to cast will make streaming very inconvenient.
So, can anyone recommend a bearable way of streaming content with some form of remote control. I'll probably keep the chromecast for now as a few other streaming services that I use still support it, but this looks like it might be the time to figure out alternatives.
Right now I'm thinking Linux SBC running a browser with output to the TV. Trying to control a browser by remote is going to suck though.
All suggestions welcomed.
