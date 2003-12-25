Ars: I know a lot of the companies working on CLDs are actively fundraising right now. How is this coming along for Voyager and Starlab?

Dylan Taylor: Fundraising is going quite well. You saw the Janus announcement. That's significant for a few reasons. One is, it's a significant investment. Of course, we're not disclosing exactly how much. (Editor's note: It likely is on the order of $100 million.) But the more positive development on the Janus investment is that they are such a well-known, well-respected financial investor.

If you look at the kind of bellwether investors, Janus would be up there with a Blackstone or Blackrock or Fidelity. So it's significant not only in terms of capital contribution, but in... showing that commercial space stations are investable. This isn't money coming from the Gulf States. It's not a syndication of a bunch of $1,000 checks from retail investors. This is a very significant institutional investor coming in, and it's a signal to the market. They did significant diligence on all our competitors, and they went out of the way saying that we're far and away the best business plan, best design, and everything else, so that's why it's so meaningful.

Ars: How much funding do you need to raise to complete Starlab?

Dylan Taylor: We currently estimate the cost to design, manufacture, and launch Starlab to be approximately $2.8 to $3.3 billion. And then if you look at what's anticipated in Phase Two in the NASA services contracts, it's about a $700 million capital plug that we need to raise in the market, and we're well on our way on that. We're not going to raise all of that now because obviously, after we win Phase Two, there will be a significant markup in valuation, and we'll have the ability to raise additional capital at that time. So we're only raising what we need at this stage of the project.

Ars: How are you coming as far as progress on your initial contract with NASA?

Dylan Taylor: We have our CDR (critical design review) coming up. It's December 15 to 18. We have achieved 27 milestones. We have four milestones left on our CLD Phase One contract.

Ars: You've changed your partners on the project a little bit. Where are you now on that?

Dylan Taylor: We moved the structure construction from Bremen, Germany, to Louisiana. That will be constructed by Vivace. So the structure will be made in the US. We have a significant presence, as you know, in Houston. We'll have it in Louisiana. And we just added Leidos to the team, so there'll be a big Huntsville component to our test and integration as well. So the key partners right now in terms of equity ownership and the joint venture are ourselves, Airbus, Mitsubishi, Palantir, Space Applications Services, and MDA. And then additional partners who are on the team that aren't equity holders include Northrup, Leidos, and Hilton Hotels.

Ars: What is your current timeline for development?

Dylan Taylor: We're still on 2029. I don't anticipate that pushing out for any reason in the near term. Obviously, if we had a significant delay on Phase Two selection, that could impact things. You know, some people think that we have Starship risk. In my view, I'm highly confident Starship will be ready to go when we're ready to launch. If it's not, based on the New Glenn upgrades that were recently announced, if they're successful in implementing those, then theoretically New Glenn could also launch us. As you know, we've got a launch agreement with SpaceX on Starship, so that's still the plan.

Ars: I would not consider a 2029 Starship launch date a major risk.

Dylan Taylor: Yeah, exactly. I'm not concerned about it. But there are people who are concerned. They bring it up a lot. Now, that being said, not to pick on the other players, but my understanding is Axiom has to launch on Falcon Heavy. I'm not sure SpaceX is that excited to do a Falcon Heavy launch, so in my mind, that could be a potential risk for them. Maybe, I don't know.

Ars: What was your reaction to the directive that came out in August from NASA interim administrator Sean Duffy on commercial space stations?

Dylan Taylor: I was surprised at the fact that they appeared to be backing off the requirements a bit. You know, I don't know where it (the Phase Two Request for Proposals from NASA) ends up. That's anybody's guess. But if I were to bet, I would think it would be more similar to the original procurement strategy than the memo. But we won't know until it comes out.

Ars: Obviously, there is still an interim administrator at NASA. We had a government shutdown for a month. What's your current understanding of the timeline for the Phase Two process?

Dylan Taylor: The last information we have is that they still expected to send the RFP out by the end of the year, and then have Phase Two selection sometime late Q1, early Q2 next year. That information was mostly communicated prior to the government shutdown. So I think with the government shutdown—I'm guessing here because I don't know—but I think you probably roll forward 45 days or so. If that's the case, we're probably looking at an RFP in January and a selection in probably in June or July. That's our best estimate based upon what we have been told.

Ars: We're now under five years from the International Space Station coming down. There's still a lot of work to be done for replacement. I think it's clear there are some challenges for this program, not speaking specifically about Starlab but just the general idea of commercial space stations. What advice would you have for Jared Isaacman to help make sure the CLD program is a success for NASA and the country?

Dylan Taylor: I know Jared, and I'm very optimistic. He's very, very smart, a very capable person. He's pro-commercial space. Based on his testimony and just what I know about him, he believes that commercial solutions are often better than government solutions. So I'm very optimistic he's going to be a transformational administrator. I think it's very good for the industry. I think the advice I would have for him on this program would be the same advice I'd have for him on all programs. And it's just simply clarity—clarity of mission, clarity of requirements, clarity of timeline, and the market will figure it out from there.

And specifically on CLDs, I think it's important they make a selection sooner rather than later. In my view, that selection should not just be a Space Act Agreement. It should be tied to a services commitment on the backside as well. I think that's important to signal who the chosen commercial space station successors are, whether there's two or three. I don't think there will be one. There shouldn't be one.

Ars: Has the government committed enough funding to make the program a success?

Dylan Taylor: I think this is where I might deviate from our competitors a bit. I think the answer is yes. I mean, if we have a reasonable amount of capital allocated in Phase Two and service contract commitments, the rest of the capital markets will be there. We demonstrated this with Janus and our IPO, frankly. Separately, we raised $430 million on a convertible note for Voyager, in 48 hours, two weeks ago, at an interest rate of 0.75 percent. The capital is there for well-run companies that are able to communicate the future of these projects to investors.

So the short answer is, yes, I think there is enough funding. I think where sometimes NASA might get the story a bit wrong is that they think they need to provide all the capital for these programs. And that's not really the case. They need to provide some of the capital. But most importantly, they need to provide the signal. We saw this on launch, right? I mean, NASA didn't fund all of SpaceX's development. They're certainly not funding all of Starship's development. But what they did do is they selected Commercial Cargo and Commercial Crew winners, and then SpaceX is probably the best example of being able to raise capital around that.

Ars: Do you think there are customers beyond NASA for these stations? I'm sure you must. But who are they?

Dylan Taylor: There's huge demand, Eric. Honestly, this has been one of my surprises. Over the last 12 months, and I really want to credit Axiom on this, with the PAM (private astronaut) missions, they really pioneered this notion of sovereign astronauts outside of the ISS consortium. There's huge demand from emerging countries with space agencies that want a sovereign astronaut, that want to send their astronauts to the ISS or to a safe and qualified and NASA-approved space station. So there is a lot of demand there.

We're in active discussions—I would say advanced discussions—with a lot of sovereign astronauts, and I fully anticipate that we're going to be oversubscribed when it comes to astronaut demand. And then on the commercial capacity, on the research side, we see huge demand for our commercial research capacity on Starlab. And just to remind you, we have 100 percent of the research capacity of the ISS, and we see demand in excess of our capacity. We're striking deals as we speak.