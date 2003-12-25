To understand the long shadow Perl casts, you have to understand the speed and pressure of the dot-com boom.

We weren't just building websites.

We were inventing how to build websites.

Best practices? Mostly unwritten.

Frameworks? Few existed.

Code reviews? Uncommon.

Continuous integration? Still a dream.

The pace was frantic. You built something overnight, demoed it in the morning, and deployed it that afternoon. And Perl let you do that.

But that same flexibility—its greatest strength—became its greatest weakness in that environment. With deadlines looming and scalability an afterthought, we ended up with:

Thousands of lines of unstructured CGI scripts

Minimal documentation

Global variables everywhere

Inline HTML mixed with business logic

Security holes you could drive a truck through

When the crash came, these codebases didn't age gracefully. The people who inherited them, often the same people who now run engineering orgs, remember Perl not as a powerful tool, but as the source of late-night chaos and technical debt.

[...]