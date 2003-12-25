from the how-about-not-throwing-the-baby-out-with-the-bathwater dept.
Hacker Dave Cross has written a short blog post about how Perl's early success created the seeds of its downfall or, as he puts it, made it a victim of the Dotcom Survivor Syndrome. From the 90s through the 00s, Perl had been not just part of the WWW but in many ways instrumental in actually creating the WWW as we knew it in its prime. Perl and the community around it have improved a lot in the last 25 years, even if the versioning might disguise that fact.
To understand the long shadow Perl casts, you have to understand the speed and pressure of the dot-com boom.
We weren't just building websites.
We were inventing how to build websites.
Best practices? Mostly unwritten.
Frameworks? Few existed.
Code reviews? Uncommon.
Continuous integration? Still a dream.
The pace was frantic. You built something overnight, demoed it in the morning, and deployed it that afternoon. And Perl let you do that.
But that same flexibility—its greatest strength—became its greatest weakness in that environment. With deadlines looming and scalability an afterthought, we ended up with:
Thousands of lines of unstructured CGI scripts
Minimal documentation
Global variables everywhere
Inline HTML mixed with business logic
Security holes you could drive a truck through
When the crash came, these codebases didn't age gracefully. The people who inherited them, often the same people who now run engineering orgs, remember Perl not as a powerful tool, but as the source of late-night chaos and technical debt.
[...]
It did not help that there has been every appearance of ongoing M$ whisper campaigns maligning Perl since the 00s. For text processing, there is still nothing better. And, as has been pointed out countless times already, the WWW is text (i.e. XML and co).
Previously:
(2020) Announcing Perl 7
(2019) Perl Is Still The Goddess For Text Manipulation
(2017) Perl, the Glue That Holds the Internet (and SN) Together, Turns 30 This Year
Related Stories
Ruth Holloway at Red Hat's marketing site, OpenSource.com, has a retrospective on three decades of perl covering some history and a few of the top user groups. The powerful and flexible scripting language perl turns 30 at the end of this year. It is a practical extraction and reporting language widely used even today and has a dedicated community. It's ease of use and power made it the go-to tool through the boom of the 90's and 00's when the WWW was growing exponentially. However, its flexible syntax, while often an advantage, also functions as a sort of Rorschach test. One that some programmers fail. Perhaps two of its main strengths are pattern matching and CPAN. The many, mature perl modules available from CPAN make it a first choice for many when needed to draft something quickly or deal with a quick task.
Back in May, writer Jun Wu told in her blog how Perl excels at text manipulation. She often uses it to tidy data sets, a necessity as data is often collected with variations and cleaning it up before use is a necessity. She goes through many one-liners which help make that easy.
Having old reliables is my key to success. Ever since I learned Perl during the dot com bubble, I knew that I was forever beholden to its powers to transform.
You heard me. Freedom is the word here with Perl.
When I'm coding freely at home on my fun data science project, I rely on it to clean up my data.
In the real world, data is often collected with loads of variations. Unless you are using someone's "clean" dataset, you better learn to clean that data real fast.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
This morning at The Perl Conference in the Cloud, Sawyer X announced that Perl has a new plan moving forward. Work on Perl 7 is already underway, but it's not going to be a huge change in code or syntax. It's Perl 5 with modern defaults and it sets the stage for bigger changes later. My latest book Preparing for Perl 7 goes into much more detail.
Perl 7.0 is going to be v5.32 but with different, saner, more modern defaults. You won't have to enable most of the things you are already doing because they are enabled for you. The major version jump sets the boundary between how we have been doing things and what we can do in the future.
Remember, Perl was the "Do what I mean" language where the defaults were probably what you wanted to do. In Perl 4 and the early days of Perl 5, that was easy. But, it's been a couple of decades and the world is more complicated now. We kept adding pragmas, but with Perl's commitment to backward compatibility, we can't change the default settings. Now we're back to the old days of C where we have to include lots of boilerplate before we start doing something:
[...]
This is slightly better with v5.12 and later because we get strict for free by using setting a minimum version:
[...]
Perl 7 is a chance to make some of these the default even without specifying the version. Perl 5 still has Perl 5's extreme backward compatibility behavior, but Perl 7 gets modern practice with minimal historical baggage.
Source: https://www.perl.com/article/announcing-perl-7/
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Friday December 05, @11:09AM
Just replace CGI and HTML with the technologies du jour, and nothing has changed.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.