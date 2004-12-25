On Monday, Raspberry Pi launched a new 1GB variant of Raspberry Pi 5 priced at $45. The brand simultaneously raised prices on most higher-capacity boards due to surging LPDDR4 memory costs driven by AI demand.

The company announced that beginning this week, quite a few Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 models will cost more:

Raspberry Pi 4

4GB model: $55 to $60

8GB model: $75 to $85

Raspberry Pi 5

GB entry-level model: launches at $45

GB model: $50 to $55

4GB model: $60 to $70

8GB model: $80 to $95

16GB model: $120 to $145

Compute Module 5

16GB variants: increase of $20

Lower-capacity Raspberry Pi 4 boards, all Raspberry Pi 3+ and earlier models, and Raspberry Pi Zero products will maintain their existing prices. The classic 1GB Raspberry Pi 4 remains at $35.

Raspberry Pi says the price increases help secure memory supplies through a constrained market in 2026. LPDDR4 memory costs are rising sharply as manufacturers shift production to AI-supporting memory types, such as HBM and newer generations. Industry analysts report that commodity memory prices have climbed by more than 100% year-on-year and could roughly double again by mid-2026.

The company frames these hikes as temporary. When (or if) AI-driven DRAM pricing normalizes, Raspberry Pi will reportedly bring prices back down to align with its low-cost computing mission.