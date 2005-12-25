Intel, Gigabyte, and Corsair have once again broken the memory overclocking world record, pushing the limit to over 13.5 megatransfers per second (MT/s). Using a Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Tachyon Ice board and Corsair's Vengeance memory, the overclockers pulled out all the stops to set this new record, wielding liquid nitrogen, special chip-and-stick binning, and hours upon hours of testing.

Most DDR5 kits are designed to operate at around 5,000 to 6,000 MT/s, with the very latest CUDIMM kits offering speeds in excess of 8,000 or even 9,000 MT/s, though those can only be used with the very latest Intel CPUs. But overclocking records are not about mainstream or even viable performance; they're just about pushing the limits, which this team of overclockers well and truly did.

Overclockers Sergmann and HiCookie screened around 50 CPUs and over 20 different memory kits to find the winning combination to break the record, according to VideoCardz. Then they paired them with buckets of LNO2, which lowered the chip's operating temperature to -196 degrees Celsius. The motherboard was insulated, though it was already designed for extreme overclocking, with physical controls, limited features, and memory placement specifically adjusted to maximize cooling and overclocking potential.

The result is a brand-new world record: 13,530 MT/s. It wasn't benchmark-stable, as it required disabling most CPU cores, running just a single DDR5 stick by itself, and a very minimal operating system build. All in the name of just getting the OS to boot long enough to validate the overclock through CPU-Z.

Don't expect your next XMP profile to have anything like this, but it shows just how capable DDR5 can be under the right circumstances. Expect to see these sorts of speeds when DDR6 memory debuts with future generation CPUs and socket designs—think AM6 in 2027 and beyond.