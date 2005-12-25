David Baker's lab at the University of Washington is announcing two major leaps in the field of AI-powered protein design. The first is a souped-up version of its existing RFdiffusion2 tool that can now design enzymes with performance nearly on par with those found in nature. The second is the release of a new, general-purpose version of its model, named RFdiffusion3, which the researchers are calling their most powerful and versatile protein engineering technology to date.

Last year, Baker received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in protein science, which includes a deep-learning model called RFdiffusion. The tool allows scientists to design novel proteins that have never existed. These machine-made proteins hold immense promise, from developing medicines for previously untreatable diseases to solving knotty environmental challenges.

Baker leads the UW's Institute for Protein Design, which released the first version of the core technology in 2023, followed by RFdiffusion2 earlier this year. The second model was fine-tuned for creating enzymes — proteins that orchestrate the transformation of molecules and dramatically speed up chemical reactions.

The latest accomplishments are being shared today in publications in the leading scientific journals Nature and Nature Methods, as well as a preprint last month on bioRxiv.

In the improved version of RFdiffusion2, the researchers took a more hands-off approach to guiding the technology, giving it a specific enzymatic task to perform but not specifying other features. Or as the team described it in a press release, the tool produces "blueprints for physical nanomachines that must obey the laws of chemistry and physics to function."

"You basically let the model have all this space to explore and ... you really allow it to search a really wide space and come up with great, great solutions," said Seth Woodbury, a graduate student in Baker's lab and author on both papers publishing today.

In addition to UW scientists, researchers from MIT and Switzerland's ETH Zurich contributed to the work.

The new approach is remarkable for quickly generating higher-performing enzymes. In a test of the tool, it was able to solve 41 out of 41 difficult enzyme design challenges, compared to only 16 for the previous version.

"When we designed enzymes, they're always an order of magnitude worse than native enzymes that evolution has taken billions of years to find," said Rohith Krishna, a postdoctoral fellow and lead developer of RFdiffusion2. "This is one of the first times that we're not one of the best enzymes ever, but we're in the ballpark of native enzymes."

The researchers successfully used the model to create proteins calls metallohydrolases, which accelerate difficult reactions using a precisely positioned metal ion and an activated water molecule. The engineered enzymes could have important applications, including the destruction of pollutants.

The promise of rapidly designed catalytic enzymes could unleash wide-ranging applications, Baker said.

"The first problem we really tackled with AI, it was largely therapeutics, making binders to drug targets," he said. "But now with catalysis, it really opens up sustainability."

The researchers are also working with the Gates Foundation to figure out lower-cost ways to build what are known as small molecule drugs, which interact with proteins and enzymes inside cells, often by blocking or enhancing their function to effect biological processes.