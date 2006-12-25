from the Robocop dept.
Waymo self-driving cars may know how to get you from point A to point B most of the time, but there are some things Waymos still don't understand. One of these things is that you shouldn't drive directly into an intense scene where multiple police cars are surrounding a vehicle. Unfortunately, that's precisely what Waymo did in this video [Instagram].[Not reviewed --JE]
As the Waymo cruises by, a gentleman gets out of his car and onto the ground at police command. The Waymo doesn't care for this chaos — it simply wants to keep truckin'. I really wish we could see what the passenger was doing during this whole ordeal.
Videos like these are why I refuse to ride in Waymo. These cars seem to lack critical thinking when it's most needed. Luckily, this kind of situation (when it ends safely) makes for a hilarious video.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday December 08, @02:16AM
There was also a story the other day about these things repeatedly illegally passing stopped school buses.
No. Nothing "seems" about it. They simply DO lack critical thinking. Because they DON'T THINK. They can not think. They never will think. Don't anthropomorphize it.
It simply statistically calculated based on sensor input that the part of the intersection it needed to pass through was clear. And the human laying on the side of the road, if even recognized as anything other than an object, was irrelevant. Police with guns drawn? Not programmed for that.
The entire problem is maintaining such complex software properly is really, really, hard. And you know how good modern companies are at maintaining and improving products...
How would it respond to rednecks with guns drawn and pointing at it? Lets find out.