Waymo self-driving cars may know how to get you from point A to point B most of the time, but there are some things Waymos still don't understand. One of these things is that you shouldn't drive directly into an intense scene where multiple police cars are surrounding a vehicle. Unfortunately, that's precisely what Waymo did in this video [Instagram].[Not reviewed --JE]

As the Waymo cruises by, a gentleman gets out of his car and onto the ground at police command. The Waymo doesn't care for this chaos — it simply wants to keep truckin'. I really wish we could see what the passenger was doing during this whole ordeal.

Videos like these are why I refuse to ride in Waymo. These cars seem to lack critical thinking when it's most needed. Luckily, this kind of situation (when it ends safely) makes for a hilarious video.