Jolla kicked off a campaign for a new Jolla Phone, which they call the independent European Do It Together (DIT) Linux phone, shaped by the people who use it.

The new Jolla Phone is powered by a high-performing Mediatek 5G SoC, and features 12GB RAM, 256GB storage that can be expanded to up to 2TB with a microSDXC card, a 6.36-inch FullHD AMOLED display with ~390ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass, and a user-replaceable 5,500mAh battery.

The Linux phone also features 4G/5G support with dual nano-SIM and a global roaming modem configuration, Wi-Fi 6 wireless, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 50MP Wide and 13MP Ultrawide main cameras, front front-facing wide-lens selfie camera, fingerprint reader on the power key, a user-changeable back cover, and an RGB indication LED.

On top of that, the new Jolla Phone promises a user-configurable physical Privacy Switch that lets you turn off the microphone, Bluetooth, Android apps, or whatever you wish.

The device will be available in three colors, including Snow White, Kaamos Black, and The Orange. All the specs of the new Jolla Phone were voted on by Sailfish OS community members over the past few months.

Honouring the original Jolla Phone form factor and design, the new model ships with the Sailfish OS (with support for Android apps), a Linux-based European alternative to dominating mobile operating systems, and promises a minimum of 5 years of support, no tracking, no calling home, and no hidden analytics.

"Mainstream phones send vast amounts of background data. A common Android phone sends megabytes of data per day to Google even if the device is not used at all. Sailfish OS stays silent unless you explicitly allow connections," said Jolla.

The new Jolla Phone is now available for pre-order for 99 EUR and will only be produced if at least 2000 pre-orders are reached in one month from today [goal met on 7 December -- Ed.], until January 4th, 2026. The full price of the Linux phone will be 499 EUR (incl. local VAT), and the 99 EUR pre-order price will be fully refundable and deducted from the full price.

The device will be manufactured and sold in Europe, but Jolla says that it will design the cellular band configuration to enable global travelling as much as possible, including e.g. roaming in the U.S. carrier networks. The initial sales markets are the EU, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway.