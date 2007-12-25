Stories
New Jolla Phone Now Available for Pre-Order as an Independent Linux Phone

posted by hubie on Monday December 08, @06:24AM
from the let's-see-more-of-this-kind-of-thing dept.
Mobile

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Linux phone features 12GB RAM, up to 2TB storage, a 6.36-inch FullHD AMOLED display, and a user-replaceable 5,500mAh battery:

Jolla kicked off a campaign for a new Jolla Phone, which they call the independent European Do It Together (DIT) Linux phone, shaped by the people who use it.

The new Jolla Phone is powered by a high-performing Mediatek 5G SoC, and features 12GB RAM, 256GB storage that can be expanded to up to 2TB with a microSDXC card, a 6.36-inch FullHD AMOLED display with ~390ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass, and a user-replaceable 5,500mAh battery.

The Linux phone also features 4G/5G support with dual nano-SIM and a global roaming modem configuration, Wi-Fi 6 wireless, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 50MP Wide and 13MP Ultrawide main cameras, front front-facing wide-lens selfie camera, fingerprint reader on the power key, a user-changeable back cover, and an RGB indication LED.

On top of that, the new Jolla Phone promises a user-configurable physical Privacy Switch that lets you turn off the microphone, Bluetooth, Android apps, or whatever you wish.

The device will be available in three colors, including Snow White, Kaamos Black, and The Orange. All the specs of the new Jolla Phone were voted on by Sailfish OS community members over the past few months.

Honouring the original Jolla Phone form factor and design, the new model ships with the Sailfish OS (with support for Android apps), a Linux-based European alternative to dominating mobile operating systems, and promises a minimum of 5 years of support, no tracking, no calling home, and no hidden analytics.

"Mainstream phones send vast amounts of background data. A common Android phone sends megabytes of data per day to Google even if the device is not used at all. Sailfish OS stays silent unless you explicitly allow connections," said Jolla.

The new Jolla Phone is now available for pre-order for 99 EUR and will only be produced if at least 2000 pre-orders are reached in one month from today [goal met on 7 December -- Ed.], until January 4th, 2026. The full price of the Linux phone will be 499 EUR (incl. local VAT), and the 99 EUR pre-order price will be fully refundable and deducted from the full price.

The device will be manufactured and sold in Europe, but Jolla says that it will design the cellular band configuration to enable global travelling as much as possible, including e.g. roaming in the U.S. carrier networks. The initial sales markets are the EU, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway.

TECH SPECS:

        SoC: High performant Mediatek 5G platform
        RAM: 12GB
        Storage: 256GB + expandable with microSDXC
        Cellular: 4G + 5G with dual nano-SIM and global roaming modem configuration
        Display: 6.36" ~390ppi FullHD AMOLED, aspect ratio 20:9, Gorilla Glass
        Cameras: 50MP Wide + 13MP Ultrawide main cameras, front facing wide-lens selfie camera
        Battery: approx. 5,500mAh, user replaceable
        Connectivity: WiFi 6, BT 5.4, NFC
        Dimensions: ~158 x 74 x 9mm
        Other: Power key fingerprint reader, user changeable backcover, RGB indication LED, Privacy Switch

Privacy by Design

        No tracking, no calling home, no hidden analytics
        User configurable physical Privacy Switch - turn off you microphone, bluetooth, Android apps, or whatever you wish

Scandinavian styling in its pure form

        Honouring the original Jolla Phone form factor and design
        Replaceable back cover
        Available in three distinct colours inspired by Nordic nature

Performance Meets Privacy

        5G with dual nano-SIM
        12GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable up to 2TB
        Sailfish OS 5
        Support for Android apps with Jolla AppSupport
        User replaceable back cover with colour options
        User replaceable battery
        Physical Privacy Switch

