Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Common Desktop Environment "CDE" 2.5.3 Released After Two Years

posted by jelizondo on Tuesday December 09, @06:03AM   Printer-friendly
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.phoronix.com/news/CDE-2.5.3-Desktop

Two years and one week since the prior point release, Common Desktop Environment 2.5.3 is now available as the latest iteration of this Unix desktop environment built around the Motif toolkit. CDE has been open-source for more than a decade now but its development not exactly brisk. But for those resisting the likes of Wayland and other modern display tech -- especially with KDE announcing today Plasma 6.8 will be Wayland-exclusive -- CDE 2.5.3 is now available.

CDE 2.5.3 ships with various bug fixes, dtwm now supporting more mouse buttons, some compiler fixes and resolving some warnings, a systemd service file for dtlogin is added, and other mostly minor changes. Besides the dtlogin systemd service file, perhaps most notable otherwise are the fixes for satisfying the GCC 15 compiler.

CDE 2.5.3 downloads and more details on this new point release can be found via SourceForge. Yes, another sign of its times.

While on the topic of CDE, you may also recall the separate NxCDE as a modern CDE effort. NxCDE hasn't seen any release since June 2023 nor any commits to its GitHub repository now in two years.

Original Submission


«  Improved Truncated Wigner Approximation Makes Quantum Calcs on Classical Computers More Accessible
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Common Desktop Environment "CDE" 2.5.3 Released After Two Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.