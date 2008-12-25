The United States wants big tech companies like Apple to protect children online by adding age verification safeguards to the App Store. It's a political push that completely ignores what protections Apple already provides to parents and children.

Lawmakers have been particularly keen to protect children from online dangers, and have repeatedly demanded big tech companies like Apple and Google do more to help. In the latest attempt to make big tech bend to its demands, the U.S. government is going after the App Store.

The App Store Accountability Act (ASA) was introduced in May as a way for parents to get more tools to protect their children online. In late November, the ASA was brought up in Congress as part of a raft of measures to keep kids safe online, led by the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

It's also due to be discussed as part of a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. A report on Monday by The Verge says that the discussion will look at a nine-bill package of measures.

Under the ASA, introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. John James (R-MI), app storefronts, like Apple's App Store and Google Play, will be required to verify the age of all users in a privacy-protecting way. The result can then be used to limit what apps would be accessible to the user, if they are deemed too young.

Accounts that are used by minors must be linked to a parental account, which would need to provide parental consent for downloading apps or making purchases. App Stores also have to meet standards like providing secure age verification and accurate app age ratings.

While there are some measures in place, such as California's age check law, the intention of the bills are to make things the same across the United States. Instead of dealing with various laws and measures in different states, there would be one set of overriding rules that offer close to the same protections.

Much like many attempts to legislate technology, there is a difference between intention and looking at reality. Had lawmakers looked closer, they would see that Apple already has something in place that does just what they asked.