New research indicates that complex life began forming almost a billion years earlier than previously thought:
New research has uncovered that complex life began forming much earlier, and across a longer timeframe, than scientists had previously assumed. The findings offer fresh insight into the environmental conditions that shaped early evolution and call into question several longstanding scientific ideas in this field.
Led by the University of Bristol and published today in Nature (December 3), the study reports that complex organisms arose well before oxygen became abundant in Earth's atmosphere. Oxygen had long been thought to be essential for the development of advanced life, but the results indicate that this requirement may not hold for the earliest stages of evolution.
"The Earth is approximately 4.5 billion years old, with the first microbial life forms appearing over 4 billion years ago. These organisms consisted of two groups – bacteria and the distinct but related archaea, collectively known as prokaryotes," said co-author Anja Spang, from the Department of Microbiology & Biogeochemistry at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research.
Prokaryotes dominated the planet for hundreds of millions of years before more complex eukaryotic cells emerged. This latter group includes algae, fungi, plants, and animals.
Davide Pisani, Professor of Phylogenomics in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol and co-author, explained: "Previous ideas on how and when early prokaryotes transformed into complex eukaryotes have largely been in the realm of speculation. Estimates have spanned a billion years, as no intermediate forms exist and definitive fossil evidence has been lacking."
To address these uncertainties, the international team expanded upon the existing 'molecular clocks' technique, which estimates when species last shared a common ancestor.
"The approach was two-fold: by collecting sequence data from hundreds of species and combining this with known fossil evidence, we were able to create a time-resolved tree of life. We could then apply this framework to better resolve the timing of historical events within individual gene families," added co-lead author Professor Tom Williams in the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Bath.
By comparing more than 100 gene families across multiple biological systems and focusing on traits that differentiate eukaryotes from prokaryotes, the researchers began reconstructing the sequence of events that shaped the rise of complex life.
The team found that the transition toward complexity began nearly 2.9 billion years ago, almost a billion years earlier than some prior estimates. Their results also indicate that the nucleus and other internal cellular structures formed well before mitochondria.
"The process of cumulative complexification took place over a much longer time period than previously thought," said author Gergely Szöllősi, head of the Model-Based Evolutionary Genomics Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST).
These findings enabled the researchers to rule out several existing hypotheses for eukaryogenesis (the evolution of complex life). Because their results did not fully match any current model, they introduced a new scenario called 'CALM' – Complex Archaeon, Late Mitochondrion.
Lead author Dr. Christopher Kay, Research Associate in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol, explained: "What sets this study apart is looking into detail about what these gene families actually do – and which proteins interact with which – all in absolute time. It has required the combination of a number of disciplines to do this: palaeontology to inform the timeline, phylogenetics to create faithful and useful trees, and molecular biology to give these gene families a context. It was a big job."
"One of our most significant findings was that the mitochondria arose significantly later than expected. The timing coincides with the first substantial rise in atmospheric oxygen," said author Philip Donoghue, Professor of Palaeobiology in the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol.
"This insight ties evolutionary biology directly to Earth's geochemical history. The archaeal ancestor of eukaryotes began evolving complex features roughly a billion years before oxygen became abundant, in oceans that were entirely anoxic."
Reference: "Dated gene duplications elucidate the evolutionary assembly of eukaryotes" 3 December 2025, Nature.
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Tuesday December 09, @04:15PM
I'm always wary of statistical methods applied to the history of life. Mutation rates, reproduction rates, selection rates, these things are not constant, and can't even be reliably inferred to be approximately constant on average over the history of life.
This kind of method can give us an idea of what to look for, but I feel like taking it as fact is introducing way too many assumptions.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 09, @04:41PM
This can't be true: a pedophile in the Church once told me that the Earth was formed no more than 6000 years ago!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --