Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, the company's first tri-fold smartphone. The device comes after Huawei launched its Mate XT, but Samsung's approach has a distinctive inward-folding design that keeps the large main screen fully protected when closed.

The Galaxy Z TriFold has a vast, 10-inch screen when fully unfolded, turning the phone into a tablet. When folded, it has a standard 6.5-inch front screen. The design uses a "Flex G" architecture with both hinges folding inward, contrasting with Huawei's outward-folding approach.

The device contains a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 16GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 512GB to 1TB. The 5,600mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It features a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The tri-fold weighs 309 grams and measures just 3.9mm thick when fully unfolded. It is rated IP48, meaning it is water-resistant to 1.5 meters but isn't dust-tight.

Pre-orders in South Korea begin Dec. 12, 2025, with a price of around $2,450. The US launch is confirmed for Q1 2026, with availability also coming to China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE. The device launches with Android 16 and One UI 8, featuring multitasking modes that allow three full-sized apps to run simultaneously.