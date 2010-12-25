The impact of satellites on observations depends on many factors. Many satellites have constant infrared and radio emissions and thus always have the potential to interfere with imaging at those wavelengths. They can also reflect sunlight, but they're most likely to do that when they're near the horizon (meaning what someone on the satellite would see as the dawn or dusk edges of the Earth). While it's possible to prioritize observations that avoid the horizon, that becomes difficult when longer exposures are required. Surveys meant to identify asteroids that cross Earth's orbit will always need to image near the horizon.

Another key factor is the altitude of the observatory. Something like Xuntian, which requires an orbit that takes it to a space station, will necessarily be at a relatively low altitude and therefore below more of the constellations. Something like SPHEREx, a smaller satellite that operates independently, can potentially be lifted to a higher orbit.

So the risk the constellations pose to observatories can vary greatly based on where your observatory is, what wavelengths it's sensitive to, and what you're doing with it. That's why Borlaff, Marcum, and Howell looked at several very different pieces of hardware, although they did limit their analysis to interference from satellites that would be sunlit as they traversed across the observatory's field of view.

If constellations are built out to their planned extents, there will be roughly 550,000 satellites in orbit. At that point, the researchers estimate that the average image captured by Hubble would have two satellite tracks, while SPHEREx would have five. Things get much worse from there: 69 for ARRAKIHS and 92 for Xuntian. Over a third of the Hubble images would see at least one track, while almost all the images from the other telescopes would have at least one.

Xuntian's problems are largely the product of its low altitude. ARRAKIHS is higher, but it has a wider field of view and is expected to take long (600-second) exposures, increasing the chance that a satellite will wander by. Hubble, in contrast, has a narrow field of view, which limits how often satellites transit within its field of view.

To validate their estimates, the researchers modeled the impact of the present population of satellites on Hubble and came up with a rate of satellite tracks similar to the rate that has actually been observed.

There's no obvious way to deal with this. Right now, best practices involve orienting satellites to limit their ability to reflect light toward ground-based telescopes. But that orientation actually increases the odds that they'll reflect light toward space-based hardware. In addition, satellites will orient their solar panels toward the Sun, which means they're more likely to be face-on and maximally reflective toward any telescopes pointed away from the Sun.

Lowering the orbits of constellations will get them out of the way of more of our observatories, but it will mean the satellites experience more atmospheric friction, so they'll have a shorter liftime in orbit—something the companies putting them there are unlikely to accept. Nevertheless, that's the best solution the astronomers have, as the researchers write that it is "critical to designate safe and limited orbit layers for a sustainable use of space."