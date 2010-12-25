Russia says it might build its own Linux community after removal of several kernel maintainers

Russia has called Linux's recent delisting of several Russian kernel maintainers "an act of discrimination" and pledged to establish an independent development community for the open-source operating system.

"We will strengthen cooperation and establish a dialogue with those countries that are ready to work with us," Russia's digital ministry said in a comment [Website in Russian] to local media, adding that they plan to build their own "alternative structure."

"It is important to create conditions for cooperation, which can help develop a unique product," the ministry's representative added. It is unclear whether the creation of an alternative Linux community has been discussed with other countries and whether it is even possible. Leaders within the Linux project have not publicly commented on the Russian statement.

Russia's response came after the Linux community blocked 11 Russians from maintaining the Linux kernel — the operating system's core code — citing "various compliance requirements." Linux creator Linus Torvalds stated that this decision "is not getting reverted," adding that as a Finn, he will not "support Russian aggression."

One of the Linux maintainers later explained that the restrictions would apply to developers whose companies are owned or controlled by entities on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control list, designated as involved in activities that "threaten the national security, foreign policy, or economy" of the country.

Most of the delisted Russian maintainers were indeed associated with sanctioned Russian companies or organizations controlled or backed by the Russian government.

Russian cyber experts have criticized Linux's latest decision, saying it will negatively affect trust within Linux's developer community and the quality of the product.