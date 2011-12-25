Canonical has announced it will provide AMD driver packages for working with hardware-accelerated AI tools.

"Canonical is pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with AMD to package and maintain AMD ROCm software directly in Ubuntu. AMD ROCm is an open software ecosystem to enable hardware-accelerated AI/ML and HPC workloads on AMD Instinct and AMD Radeon GPUs, simplifying the deployment of AI infrastructure with long term support from Canonical."

ROCm is software which enabled certain hardware accelerated processes on AMD hardware: "For AMD, the software that enables hardware-accelerated AI processing is called ROCm. It is an open software platform that includes runtimes, compilers, libraries, kernel components, and drivers that together accelerate industry standard frameworks such as PyTorch, Tensorflow, Jax, and more on supported AMD GPUs and APUs. "