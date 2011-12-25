from the polish-off-those-transformers dept.
Canonical has announced it will provide AMD driver packages for working with hardware-accelerated AI tools.
"Canonical is pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with AMD to package and maintain AMD ROCm software directly in Ubuntu. AMD ROCm is an open software ecosystem to enable hardware-accelerated AI/ML and HPC workloads on AMD Instinct and AMD Radeon GPUs, simplifying the deployment of AI infrastructure with long term support from Canonical."
ROCm is software which enabled certain hardware accelerated processes on AMD hardware: "For AMD, the software that enables hardware-accelerated AI processing is called ROCm. It is an open software platform that includes runtimes, compilers, libraries, kernel components, and drivers that together accelerate industry standard frameworks such as PyTorch, Tensorflow, Jax, and more on supported AMD GPUs and APUs. "
Additional information on the new packages can be found in Canonical's announcement:
This work will simplify the delivery of AMD AI solutions in data centers, workstations, laptops, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and edge environments. AMD ROCm software will be available as a dependency for any Debian package, snap, or Docker image (OCI) build. Performance fixes and security patches will automatically be available to production systems.
This collaboration aims to make AMD ROCm software available in Ubuntu starting with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, with updates available in every subsequent Ubuntu release.
[...] "We are delighted to work alongside AMD and the community to package AMD ROCm libraries directly into Ubuntu," said Cindy Goldberg, SVP of Silicon and Cloud Alliances at Canonical. "This will simplify the use of AMD hardware and software for AI workloads, and enable organizations to meet security and maintenance requirements for production use at scale."
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday December 12, @03:07PM
When will we recognize that compilers are just device drivers -- specifically, CPU drivers?