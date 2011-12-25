Michigan man received kidney transplant from donor who had fought off a skunk and was later found unresponsive:
A Michigan man has died of rabies after receiving a kidney from another man who died of the disease when he was scratched by a skunk while defending a kitten, in what officials are describing as an "exceptionally rare event".
According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Michigan patient received a kidney transplant at an Ohio hospital in December 2024.
Around five weeks later, he began experiencing tremors, lower extremity weakness, confusion and urinary incontinence. He was soon hospitalized and ventilated, then died. Postmortem testing confirmed rabies, the CDC report said, baffling authorities because the recipient's family had said he had not had any exposure to animals.
Doctors then reviewed records about the kidney donor, a man in Idaho, and discovered that in the Donor Risk Assessment Interview (DRAI) questionnaire he said he had been scratched by a skunk.
When asked, the family explained that a couple of months before, in October, while he was holding a kitten in a shed on his country property, a skunk approached, showing "predatory aggression toward the kitten".
The man fought off the animal in an encounter that the report says "rendered the skunk unconscious", but not before the man received a "shin scratch that bled", although he did not think he had been bitten.
Five weeks later, a family member said, he became confused, had difficulty swallowing and walking, experienced hallucinations and had a stiff neck. Two days later, he was found unresponsive at home after a presumed cardiac arrest. Although he was resuscitated and hospitalized, he never regained consciousness, and after several days was "declared brain dead and removed from life support".
The report states that several of his organs, including his left kidney, were donated.
After rabies was suspected in the kidney recipient, authorities went back to test laboratory samples from the donor; they tested negative for rabies. But biopsy samples directly from his kidneys did detect a strain "consistent with a silver-haired bat rabies", suggesting that he had, in fact, died of rabies and had passed it on to the donor.
The investigation suggested a "likely three-step transmission chain" in which a bat infected a skunk, which infected the donor, whose kidney then infected the recipient.
The CDC said it was only the fourth reported transplant-transmitted rabies event in the United States since 1978. It noted that the risk for any transplant-transmitted infection, including rabies, is extremely low.
After discovering that three people also received cornea grafts from the same donor, authorities immediately removed the grafts and administered Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent infection. The three people remained asymptomatic, the report said.
The CDC report stated that in the US, family members often provide information about a prospective donor's infectious disease risk factors, including animal exposures. Rabies is typically "excluded from routine donor pathogen testing because of its rarity in humans in the United States and the complexity of diagnostic testing".
"In this case, hospital staff members who treated the donor were initially unaware of the skunk scratch and attributed his pre-admission signs and symptoms to chronic co-morbidities," the report said.
In an interview with the New York Times, Dr Lara Danziger-Isakov, the director of immunocompromised host infectious diseases at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, described the incident as "an exceptionally rare event", adding that "overall, the risk is exceptionally small".