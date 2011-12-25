25/12/11/092209 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday December 13, @05:05AM
from the Hands-and-Social-Media-Posts-Where-We-Can-See-Them dept.
from the Hands-and-Social-Media-Posts-Where-We-Can-See-Them dept.
An Anonymous Coward has submitted the following news:
https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/us-politics-live/live-coverage/ae8338db24bcd7f86abbc6a1650db724
The USA is kicking up border checks for foreigners with a plan to take a copy of the last five years worth of social media posts for prospective travellers.
This is assuming people actually continue to visit the USA for a holiday. Anyone seeking to enter the United States may very well need to go back over their online social activity and review their publicly posted thoughts. No word on what the USA will do with this data. At this time it is only a plan to collect it.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
USA Wants Your Social Media History If You Visit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Saturday December 13, @05:09AM (1 child)
ICE agent: Sir, back in 2018 you called the president "a fat orange piece of shit". You are now classified as an enemy combatant and will be detained.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday December 13, @05:48AM
Bordering insanity: Canada and Mexico.
There, I said it publicly, ICE can go eff themselves.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford