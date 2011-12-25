An Anonymous Coward has submitted the following news:

The USA is kicking up border checks for foreigners with a plan to take a copy of the last five years worth of social media posts for prospective travellers.

This is assuming people actually continue to visit the USA for a holiday. Anyone seeking to enter the United States may very well need to go back over their online social activity and review their publicly posted thoughts. No word on what the USA will do with this data. At this time it is only a plan to collect it.