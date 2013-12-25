Phreeli users can, however, choose to set their own dials for secrecy versus convenience. If they offer an email address at signup, they can more easily recover their account if their phone is lost. To get a SIM card, they can give their mailing address—which Merrill says Phreeli will promptly delete after the SIM ships—or they can download the digital equivalent known as an eSIM, even, if they choose, from a site Phreeli will host on the Tor anonymity network.

Phreeli's "armadillo" analogy—the animal also serves as the mascot in its logo—is meant to capture this sliding scale of privacy that Phreeli offers its users: Armadillos always have a layer of armor, but they can choose whether to expose their vulnerable underbelly or curl into a fully protected ball.

Even if users choose the less paranoid side of that spectrum of options, Merrill argues, his company will still be significantly less surveillance-friendly than existing phone companies, which have long represented one of the weakest links in the tech world's privacy protections. All major US cellular carriers comply, for instance, with law enforcement surveillance orders like "tower dumps" that hand over data to the government on every phone that connected to a particular cell tower during a certain time. They've also happily, repeatedly handed over your data to corporate interests: Last year the Federal Communications Commission fined AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile nearly $200 million for selling users' personal information, including their locations, to data brokers. (AT&T's fine was later overturned by an appeals court ruling intended to limit the FCC's enforcement powers.) Many data brokers in turn sell the information to federal agencies, including ICE and other parts of the DHS, offering an all-too-easy end run around restrictions on those agencies' domestic spying.

Phreeli doesn't promise to be a surveillance panacea. Even if your cellular carrier isn't tying your movements to your identity, the operating system of whatever phone you sign up with might be. Even your mobile apps can track you.

But for a startup seeking to be the country's most privacy-focused mobile carrier, the bar is low. "The goal of this phone company I'm starting is to be more private than the three biggest phone carriers in the US. That's the promise we're going to massively overdeliver on," says Merrill. "I don't think there's any way we can mess that up."

[...] Building a system that could function like a normal phone company—and accept users' payments like one—without storing virtually any identifying information on those customers presented a distinct challenge. To solve it, Merrill consulted with Zooko Wilcox, one of the creators of Zcash, perhaps the closest thing in the world to actual anonymous cryptocurrency. The Z in Zcash stands for "zero-knowledge proofs," a relatively new form of crypto system that has allowed Zcash's users to prove things (like who has paid whom) while keeping all information (like their identities, or even the amount of payments) fully encrypted.

For Phreeli, Wilcox suggested a related but slightly different system: so-called "zero-knowledge access passes." Wilcox compares the system to people showing their driver's license at the door of a club. "You've got to give your home address to the bouncer," Wilcox says incredulously. The magical properties of zero knowledge proofs, he says, would allow you to generate an unforgeable crypto credential that proves you're over 21 and then show that to the doorman without revealing your name, address, or even your age. "A process that previously required identification gets replaced by something that only requires authorization," Wilcox says. "See the difference?"

The same trick will now let Phreeli users prove they've prepaid their phone bill without connecting their name, address, or any payment information to their phone records—even if they pay with a credit card. The result, Merrill says, will be a user experience for most customers that's not very different from their existing phone carrier, but with a radically different level of data collection.

As for Wilcox, he's long been one of that small group of privacy zealots who buys his SIM cards in cash with a fake name. But he hopes Phreeli will offer an easier path—not just for people like him, but for normies too.

"I don't know of anybody who's ever offered this credibly before," says Wilcox. "Not the usual telecom-strip-mining-your-data phone, not a black-hoodie hacker phone, but a privacy-is-normal phone."