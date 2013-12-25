Privacy stalwart Nicholas Merrill spent a decade fighting an FBI surveillance order. Now he wants to sell you phone service—without knowing almost anything about you:
Nicholas Merrill has spent his career fighting government surveillance. But he would really rather you didn't call what he's selling now a "burner phone."
Yes, he dreams of a future where anyone in the US can get a working smartphone—complete with cellular coverage and data—without revealing their identity, even to the phone company. But to call such anonymous phones "burners" suggests that they're for something illegal, shady, or at least subversive. The term calls to mind drug dealers or deep-throat confidential sources in parking garages.
With his new startup, Merrill says he instead wants to offer cellular service for your existing phone that makes near-total mobile privacy the permanent, boring default of daily life in the US. "We're not looking to cater to people doing bad things," says Merrill. "We're trying to help people feel more comfortable living their normal lives, where they're not doing anything wrong, and not feel watched and exploited by giant surveillance and data mining operations. I think it's not controversial to say the vast majority of people want that."
That's the thinking behind Phreeli, the phone carrier startup Merrill launched today, designed to be the most privacy-focused cellular provider available to Americans. Phreeli, as in, "speak freely," aims to give its user a different sort of privacy from the kind that can be had with end-to-end encrypted texting and calling tools like Signal or WhatsApp. Those apps hide the content of conversations, or even, in Signal's case, metadata like the identities of who is talking to whom. Phreeli instead wants to offer actual anonymity. It can't help government agencies or data brokers obtain users' identifying information because it has almost none to share. The only piece of information the company records about its users when they sign up for a Phreeli phone number is, in fact, a mere ZIP code. That's the minimum personal data Merrill has determined his company is legally required to keep about its customers for tax purposes.
[...] Signing up a customer for phone service without knowing their name is, surprisingly, legal in all 50 states, Merrill says. Anonymously accepting money from users—with payment options other than envelopes of cash—presents more technical challenges. To that end, Phreeli has implemented a new encryption system it calls Double-Blind Armadillo, based on cutting-edge cryptographic protocols known as zero-knowledge proofs. Through a kind of mathematical sleight of hand, those crypto functions are capable of tasks like confirming that a certain phone has had its monthly service paid for, but without keeping any record that links a specific credit card number to that phone. Phreeli users can also pay their bills (or rather, prepay them, since Phreeli has no way to track down anonymous users who owe them money) with tough-to-trace cryptocurrency like Zcash or Monero.
Phreeli users can, however, choose to set their own dials for secrecy versus convenience. If they offer an email address at signup, they can more easily recover their account if their phone is lost. To get a SIM card, they can give their mailing address—which Merrill says Phreeli will promptly delete after the SIM ships—or they can download the digital equivalent known as an eSIM, even, if they choose, from a site Phreeli will host on the Tor anonymity network.
Phreeli's "armadillo" analogy—the animal also serves as the mascot in its logo—is meant to capture this sliding scale of privacy that Phreeli offers its users: Armadillos always have a layer of armor, but they can choose whether to expose their vulnerable underbelly or curl into a fully protected ball.
Even if users choose the less paranoid side of that spectrum of options, Merrill argues, his company will still be significantly less surveillance-friendly than existing phone companies, which have long represented one of the weakest links in the tech world's privacy protections. All major US cellular carriers comply, for instance, with law enforcement surveillance orders like "tower dumps" that hand over data to the government on every phone that connected to a particular cell tower during a certain time. They've also happily, repeatedly handed over your data to corporate interests: Last year the Federal Communications Commission fined AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile nearly $200 million for selling users' personal information, including their locations, to data brokers. (AT&T's fine was later overturned by an appeals court ruling intended to limit the FCC's enforcement powers.) Many data brokers in turn sell the information to federal agencies, including ICE and other parts of the DHS, offering an all-too-easy end run around restrictions on those agencies' domestic spying.
Phreeli doesn't promise to be a surveillance panacea. Even if your cellular carrier isn't tying your movements to your identity, the operating system of whatever phone you sign up with might be. Even your mobile apps can track you.
But for a startup seeking to be the country's most privacy-focused mobile carrier, the bar is low. "The goal of this phone company I'm starting is to be more private than the three biggest phone carriers in the US. That's the promise we're going to massively overdeliver on," says Merrill. "I don't think there's any way we can mess that up."
[...] Building a system that could function like a normal phone company—and accept users' payments like one—without storing virtually any identifying information on those customers presented a distinct challenge. To solve it, Merrill consulted with Zooko Wilcox, one of the creators of Zcash, perhaps the closest thing in the world to actual anonymous cryptocurrency. The Z in Zcash stands for "zero-knowledge proofs," a relatively new form of crypto system that has allowed Zcash's users to prove things (like who has paid whom) while keeping all information (like their identities, or even the amount of payments) fully encrypted.
For Phreeli, Wilcox suggested a related but slightly different system: so-called "zero-knowledge access passes." Wilcox compares the system to people showing their driver's license at the door of a club. "You've got to give your home address to the bouncer," Wilcox says incredulously. The magical properties of zero knowledge proofs, he says, would allow you to generate an unforgeable crypto credential that proves you're over 21 and then show that to the doorman without revealing your name, address, or even your age. "A process that previously required identification gets replaced by something that only requires authorization," Wilcox says. "See the difference?"
The same trick will now let Phreeli users prove they've prepaid their phone bill without connecting their name, address, or any payment information to their phone records—even if they pay with a credit card. The result, Merrill says, will be a user experience for most customers that's not very different from their existing phone carrier, but with a radically different level of data collection.
As for Wilcox, he's long been one of that small group of privacy zealots who buys his SIM cards in cash with a fake name. But he hopes Phreeli will offer an easier path—not just for people like him, but for normies too.
"I don't know of anybody who's ever offered this credibly before," says Wilcox. "Not the usual telecom-strip-mining-your-data phone, not a black-hoodie hacker phone, but a privacy-is-normal phone."