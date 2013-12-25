from the hal-open-the-pod-bay-doors dept.
Calibre Now Lets You Chat About Your E-Books Using Local AI
You can ask questions about any book in your library and run AI models locally via LM Studio:
A few months ago, Calibre introduced its first AI feature, letting users highlight text and ask questions directly in the eBook reader. It was a good start but relied entirely on cloud-based AI providers.
Now, Calibre 8.16.2 has arrived with some pretty handy upgrades to those capabilities, adding support for running AI models completely offline on-device. There are plenty of other new refinements too!
Thanks to LM Studio integration, Calibre can tap into AI models running locally on your machine instead of needing to rely on user data-hungry cloud services. If you didn't know, LM Studio is a desktop application that lets you run large language models on your own hardware without much technical know-how.
Beyond that, this release introduces two additional AI-powered features. The first one is a book discussion feature where Calibre can answer questions about any book in your library through a simple right-click menu, and the second is a reading recommendation system that suggests similar books based on your selection.
Both of these work locally or via any configured cloud providers.
[...] I tested out two of the new AI-powered features, and I must say, they work really well. First up was the book discussion feature, which can be accessed from the "View" menu either by right-clicking and selecting "Discuss selected book(s) with AI" or the keyboard shortcut: Ctrl + Alt + A.
I told it to summarize Dracula, a book by Bram Stoker, and the output it provided was pretty good; I got a quick rundown of the happenings in the book without needing to fully read it. This could be handy if you have forgotten how a book ended or when you are deciding whether to commit to reading something.
Next, I tested the paragraph explanation feature on a section from the book. The AI broke down the text clearly and provided useful context. Keep in mind that results will vary depending on which model you use. A more capable model will give better explanations, while smaller ones might be hit or miss.
For any AI features to work on Calibre, you need to configure an AI provider first. In my case, I used LM Studio with the DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B model loaded for testing. The setup is quite straightforward. I started the LM Studio server with a model loaded, entered the URL in Calibre's AI provider settings, and clicked "Ok".
Calibre has finally given into the AI trend
Calibre just dropped version 8.16.1, and it brings a new feature that lets you ask an AI what book you should read next. This latest update builds on the AI capabilities the Calibre team has been adding over the past few months, which follows the trend of adding AI whenever possible.
The biggest feature of 8.16.1 is the ability to tap into an AI to find your next great read. You can now right-click on a book in your library and use the Similar Books menu to ask the AI for recommendations. This is a top-tier addition for anyone dealing with the dreaded reading slump, or if you simply need a little nudge toward a title that matches the tone or genre of something you just finished.
What has stood out is that over the past few months, we've seen Calibre slowly add AI features that made a lot of sense. However, adding LM Studio is confirmation that the developer is trying to push AI onto the app. So if you want a version that is AI-free, you're going to have to stick to version 8.10.
Beyond getting reading suggestions, the team also expanded the ways you can interact with the AI regarding specific titles. You can now right-click the "View" button for any book and select "Discuss selected book(s) with AI." This lets users pose direct questions about the book, which is incredibly useful if you need a quick summary, clarification on a character arc, or just want to dig deeper into the themes without even opening the book.
[...] I'm generally wary of AI being shoehorned into apps that don't need it. Calibre's initial AI dictionary tools felt like genuinely useful add-ons. Howeer, the integration of full-blown local model support makes me think it is heading toward an AI-first library manager, which is a direction I'm not sure that I want.