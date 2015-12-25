from the addressing-your-otolaryngological-needs dept.
A program of smell screening, awareness campaigns and health policies could improve the mental and physical health of millions:
Smell dysfunction is present in more than 130 neurological, somatic and hereditary disorders, with some evidence suggesting a causal role.
But a new paper published today reveals how smell is overlooked as a "Cinderella sense" in public health.
And researchers are calling for a worldwide campaign to put smell health on the map - with screening, education and awareness at its core.
Lead researcher Prof Carl Philpott, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "A good sense of smell is vital for physical and mental health, and social wellbeing.
"However, smell remains a Cinderella sense which has lagged behind sight and hearing in terms of its perceived importance.
"Smell health underpins good nutrition, cognitive function, and psychological resilience. But national public health agendas around the world rarely consider smell health.
"Even before the emergence of Covid-19, smell disorders were very common but under-rated, under-researched, and under-treated sensory loss.
"Smell issues occur in at least 139 different neurological, physical, and inherited conditions. Research suggests smell loss may play a causal role because it often appears early and can predict future health issues.
"Increasing evidence has shown that smell loss is an independent risk factor for neurodegenerative disorders, increased frailty and reduced longevity."
To address this gap, the team are calling for education, awareness campaigns, and targeted public health policies that make smell health a priority.
Prof Philpott said: "The sense of smell should be promoted as an essential pillar of health, as it enables good nutrition and cognitive and psychological well-being.
"We recommend developing smell health educational programmes and awareness campaigns, introducing smell screening and developing and implementing smell health policies across all sectors of society.
"Inclusive efforts are particularly needed to ensure equity and diversity, particularly given the current demographic as those seeking help are typically not from a diverse cross-section of the community," he added.
It is interesting we regularly test vision and hearing, but don't regularly test the other senses.
Journal Reference: Carl Martin Philpott, Thomas Hummel, Valentina Parma, et al., The Need to Promote Olfactory Health in Public Health Agendas Across the Globe [OPEN], Clinical Otolaryngology, First published: 24 November 2025 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/coa.70056
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday December 16, @07:07PM (2 children)
One semi-over-the counter sinus congestion medication [accidentalscientist.com] can also be used as a diagnostic for a possible contributor to a syndrome of executive function symptoms, up to ADHD.
An unanticipated correlation is that if someone wears too much perfume/cologne, when everyone around can smell it waaay beyond social distancing range, they may just have to apply that much before they can smell it themselves past their own sinus congestion. Connecting the dots, if someone has executive function issues or ADHD, anyone around might be able to smell that smoking gun odor :0) first.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 16, @07:37PM (1 child)
I'm thinking that there are a lot of people, powerful people, people wearing powerful perfume and cologne, who know they're not quite what they used to be mentally and are actively hiding that fact - not only individually in their personal interactions, but even at a systemic level, doing what they can to continue to cover their cognitive declines.
A LOT of people lost significant smell sense sensitivity via COVID.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 16, @07:58PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 16, @07:29PM
Viral infections can wipe out your sense of smell for long periods of time.
Has anyone even tracked how many people were affected by Covid?