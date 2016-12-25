Norovirus Cases Surging in U.S.:
Cases of "winter vomiting disease," also known as norovirus, are rising ahead of schedule this year. Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy
- "Winter vomiting disease" is on the rise across the United States, with norovirus cases surging since mid-October.
- Wastewater surveillance and CDC testing indicate that norovirus is spreading earlier and faster than usual, particularly in Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana.
- The virus spreads easily through contaminated food, water, hands, and surfaces, and symptoms can appear within a short period.
- Preventing infection from norovirus includes proper handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding shared food or utensils, and staying home and hydrated if you become sick.
Rising norovirus cases across the United States have many people wary of contracting the so-called "winter vomiting disease."
Data from WastewaterSCAN, a national monitoring program run by Stanford and Emory University, shows that norovirus levels have been rising since mid-October, with notable increases detected in Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 153 norovirus outbreaks reported from August to mid-November. The surge is considered ahead of schedule for the season, which typically peaks from November to April.
Despite this increase, norovirus outbreak trends are currently lower than last year, with 235 norovirus outbreaks reported during the same time period in 2024.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads rapidly through contaminated food, water, hands, and surfaces.
With holiday travel and crowded indoor gatherings underway, conditions are ideal for the rapid transmission of this infectious disease, known to cause unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects.
Holiday travel and an increase in social gatherings can also contribute to the spread of norovirus.
"Close quarters and sharing food or being on crowded buses and trains, as well as touching so many things, create an environment that will allow Norovirus to spread before you even realise you've come into contact with someone who has it," Tesfu said.
Cold weather can also affect how well our immune system defends us. Lower vitamin D levels in winter and drier air can weaken natural immune barriers, making it easier for viruses like norovirus to spread.
Colder temps play a part, too. "The virus survives better in cool, dry air," Paria Sanaty Zadeh, PharmD, clinical pharmacist at Drugwatch, told Healthline.
Many people associate norovirus outbreaks with cruise ships, but the virus can also present in various other settings, including schools and nursing homes.
Norovirus infection may lead to telltale symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, as the virus primarily affects the gut.
"Unlike the flu, norovirus targets the gut," Zadeh said. "It's a viral gastroenteritis, [or] what people call a 'stomach bug,' even though the virus affects the small intestine more than the stomach."
Norovirus typically has an abrupt onset, manifesting as vomiting and diarrhea, and is highly contagious.
"Getting it from contaminated hands or food is most common, either touching something contaminated and then touching your mouth, or eating something contaminated," Zadeh said.
"You can get it from touching a surface that wasn't cleaned well after someone was sick, then touching your mouth. And you only need a tiny amount of the virus to get infected. It moves and spreads easily."