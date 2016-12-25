Cases of "winter vomiting disease," also known as norovirus, are rising ahead of schedule this year. Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy

"Winter vomiting disease" is on the rise across the United States, with norovirus cases surging since mid-October.

Wastewater surveillance and CDC testing indicate that norovirus is spreading earlier and faster than usual, particularly in Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana.

The virus spreads easily through contaminated food, water, hands, and surfaces, and symptoms can appear within a short period.

Preventing infection from norovirus includes proper handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding shared food or utensils, and staying home and hydrated if you become sick.

Rising norovirus cases across the United States have many people wary of contracting the so-called "winter vomiting disease."

Data from WastewaterSCAN, a national monitoring program run by Stanford and Emory University, shows that norovirus levels have been rising since mid-October, with notable increases detected in Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 153 norovirus outbreaks reported from August to mid-November. The surge is considered ahead of schedule for the season, which typically peaks from November to April.

Despite this increase, norovirus outbreak trends are currently lower than last year, with 235 norovirus outbreaks reported during the same time period in 2024.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads rapidly through contaminated food, water, hands, and surfaces.

With holiday travel and crowded indoor gatherings underway, conditions are ideal for the rapid transmission of this infectious disease, known to cause unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects.