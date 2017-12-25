Foxconn is investing $174 million into a new facility in Louisville, Kentucky, but nothing points to it becoming part of Apple's supply chain.

Apple supply chain partner Foxconn is making moves to expand its footprint in the United States again. This time, it's building up its operations in Kentucky.

Announcements from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that Foxconn will be opening "it's first U.S. manufacturing operation" in Louisville. The investment, which is claimed to be worth about $174 million, will potentially create 180 new jobs in the region.

It will involve a 350,000-square-foot warehouse, located on Randy Coe Lane, as part of a 23-acre property. The existing warehouse will be refitted to serve as a factory, with permits uncovered by Louisville Business First revealing that the upgrades will cost Foxconn $62.5 million in two phases.

The first phase, which will cost $10 million, will deal with the installation of new concrete foundations to handle heavy manufacturing equipment and interior-only changes, the permits state. Phase 2 will cost a further $52.5 million and will involve the final build-out and installation of equipment.

Foxconn's upgrades also seemingly have a quick turnaround time. The facility is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2026.

While Foxconn will be footing most of the bill, there are some incentives in place from the state to assist with its creation. This includes a 10-year incentive agreement from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority valued at up to $3.4 million, as well as a further $600,000 in tax incentives.

In announcing the facility, Mayor Greenberg said the investment will bring "good-paying jobs, new opportunities, and lasting economic growth to our community." Governor Beshear expressed he expects there to be "years of success" for the facility.

Foxconn USA CEO Ben Liaw declared, "This is more than a new factory - it's a new chapter in American manufacturing."

While important for Louisville, the announcement does still leave out some details about what the factory will be used for. There are mentions of it manufacturing electronics, but not what kind will be made.