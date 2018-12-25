Google has increasingly moved toward keeping features locked to its hardware products, but the Translate app is bucking that trend. The live translate feature is breaking out of the Google bubble with support for any earbuds you happen to have connected to your Android phone. The app is also getting improved translation quality across dozens of languages and some Duolingo-like learning features.

The latest version of Google's live translation is built on Gemini and initially rolled out earlier this year. It supports smooth back-and-forth translations as both on-screen text and audio. Beginning a live translate session in Google Translate used to require Pixel Buds, but that won't be the case going forward.

Google says a beta test of expanded headphone support is launching today in the US, Mexico, and India. The audio translation attempts to preserve the tone and cadence of the original speaker, but it's not as capable as the full AI-reproduced voice translations you can do on the latest Pixel phones. Google says this feature should work on any earbuds or headphones, but it's only for Android right now. The feature will expand to iOS in the coming months. Apple does have a similar live translation feature on the iPhone, but it requires AirPods.

Regardless of whether you're using live translate or just checking a single phrase, Google claims the Gemini-powered upgrade will serve you well. Google Translate is now apparently better at understanding the nuance of languages, with an awareness of idioms and local slang. Google uses the example of "stealing my thunder," which wouldn't make a lick of sense when translated literally into other languages. The new translation model, which is also available in the search-based translation interface, supports over 70 languages.

Google also debuted language-learning features earlier this year, borrowing a page from educational apps like Duolingo. You can tell the app your skill level with a language, as well as whether you need help with travel-oriented conversations or more everyday interactions. The app uses this to create tailored listening and speaking exercises.

With this big update, Translate will be more of a stickler about your pronunciation. Google promises more feedback and tips based on your spoken replies in the learning modules. The app will also now keep track of how often you complete language practice, showing your daily streak in the app.

If "number go up" will help you learn more, then this update is for you. Practice mode is also launching in almost 20 new countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan.