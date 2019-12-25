iRobot Bankruptcy: Roomba Maker Files for Chapter 11, Picea Robotics to Acquire and Take Company Private
December 15, 2025 — iRobot, the Massachusetts-based company behind the Roomba robot vacuum, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and struck a deal that will hand ownership to its primary contract manufacturer and secured lender, Shenzhen PICEA Robotics (Picea). The company says it expects no interruption to Roomba devices, app services, customer programs, or product support as the court-supervised restructuring plays out. [Reuters]
The move caps a steep reversal for one of consumer robotics' best-known pioneers. Once buoyed by pandemic-era demand and the near-household-name status of "Roomba," iRobot has struggled under the weight of pricing pressure, rising costs, and fierce competition in a robot vacuum market that has become crowded with feature-rich alternatives—many of them coming from China-based brands and supply chains.
Unlike a messy bankruptcy that drags on for years, iRobot says it has launched a pre-packaged Chapter 11 process in Delaware, backed by a Restructuring Support Agreement with Picea. In plain terms, much of the plan has been negotiated in advance, with the goal of moving quickly through court approval and emerging with a cleaner balance sheet. iRobot's own timeline targets completion by February 2026. [iRobot]
iRobot's CEO Gary Cohen framed the deal as a continuity play—designed to keep products supported and the business operating—while pairing iRobot's brand and product design experience with Picea's manufacturing scale.
The most consequential detail for investors is also the most blunt: iRobot says common shareholders should expect a total loss if the Chapter 11 plan is approved. After the transaction closes, iRobot plans to become a private company wholly owned by Picea, and its shares will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.
Reuters reports that under the bankruptcy plan Picea will take 100% of iRobot's equity and cancel the remaining balance of a $190 million loan from 2023, plus additional debt tied to the companies' manufacturing relationship. Reuters also reported iRobot expects other creditors and suppliers to be paid in full.
iRobot's Chapter 11 filing is the culmination of pressures that have been building for years—accelerated by a rapidly evolving robot vacuum category. Reuters cited iRobot's bankruptcy filings describing how increased competition from lower-priced rivals eroded profits and forced price cuts while iRobot continued investing in technology upgrades.
One major factor highlighted in court filings: new U.S. tariffs. Reuters reports iRobot pointed specifically to a 46% levy on imports from Vietnam, where iRobot manufactures vacuum cleaners for the U.S. market, saying the tariffs increased its costs by $23 million in 2025 and made planning harder amid uncertainty.
The result has been a much narrower path to viability for a company that, while still influential, is no longer the default choice for many consumers comparing smart mapping, mopping, docking, and app-driven scheduling features across dozens of brands.
[...] The Verge describes Picea as a major original design manufacturer (ODM) in the robot vacuum industry—building devices for multiple brands—while also selling its own products. That profile matters because it suggests iRobot's future product roadmap could lean more heavily into ODM-driven platforms and supply-chain efficiencies than the bespoke engineering approach that made early Roombas stand out. [12]
[...] TechCrunch adds an important nuance for smart-home customers worried about a "bricked" device: even if cloud-connected features ever become limited in a worst-case scenario, the physical device itself is not inherently dependent on every online service to perform basic cleaning. TechCrunch notes that what customers could lose in an extreme outcome is the "futuristic" layer—room-by-room control, app scheduling, and voice integrations—rather than the ability for the robot to run at all. [14]
[...] iRobot is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, and Reuters reports it has 274 employees, according to court documents. [15]
After 35 years, the maker of the Roomba robot vacuum filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday night. Following warnings issued earlier this year that it was fast running out of options, iRobot says it is entering Chapter 11 protection and will be acquired by its contract manufacturer, China-based Picea Robotics.
The company says it will continue to operate "with no anticipated disruption to its app functionality, customer programs, global partners, supply chain relationships, or ongoing product support." This should mean that, at least for now, your Roomba will continue cleaning your floors just as it did before.
The Massachusetts-based company has struggled for years amid increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers. One of the early pioneers in household robotics, iRobot was founded in 1990 and launched its first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002.
Over two decades later, while iRobot is the Kleenex of the robot vacuum space, its market share has eroded significantly to companies like Ecovacs and Roborock. An acquisition by Amazon in 2022 looked set to reverse the company's declining fortunes, but the deal fell apart under regulatory scrutiny.
Since then, iRobot has reinvented its product line and cut prices to better compete with rivals, working with Picea Robotics to develop new Roombas. But it has continued to see revenue decline. Reuters reports that US tariffs hit the company hard, especially the 46 percent in Vietnam, where it makes robot vacuums for the US.
"Today's announcement marks a pivotal milestone in securing iRobot's long-term future," said Gary Cohen, chief executive officer at iRobot. "The transaction will strengthen our financial position and will help deliver continuity for our consumers, customers, and partners."
The US company behind the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner has filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to be taken over by one of its Chinese suppliers.
iRobot, which is best known for debuting the Roomba vacuum cleaner in the early 2000s, will be taken over by a subsidiary of its main supplier, Picea Robotics.
The Roomba maker, which is listed in the US, said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware as part of a restructuring agreement with Picea.
iRobot's earnings have come under pressure in recent years, hit by supply chain problems and the rise of cheaper competitors. The company warned earlier this month that it could face bankruptcy.
The iRobot chief executive, Gary Cohen, said the deal with Picea would strengthen the company's financial position.
"By combining iRobot's innovation, consumer-driven design, and research and development with Picea's history of innovation, manufacturing and technical expertise, we believe iRobot will be well-equipped to shape the next era of smart home robotics," he said.
The deal with Picea comes three years after Amazon first offered to buy iRobot at a valuation of $1.4bn (£1.1bn), as part of an effort to bolster its portfolio of consumer technology products such as its Alexa smart speakers and Ring doorbells.
However, the deal ultimately fell through over a clash with competition authorities in the EU.
iRobot received $94m in compensation for the collapse of the deal, but part of this was used to pay advisory fees and repay a portion of a loan from the private equity group Carlyle. Last month, Picea's Hong Kong subsidiary acquired the remainder of the debt.
The company's acquisition by a Chinese company could reignite concerns over surveillance. Amazon's attempt to buy iRobot raised fears among privacy campaigners that the tech company would have access to floor plans of users' homes using the vacuum cleaner's mapping features.
The bankruptcy plan will allow iRobot to remain as a going concern and continue to meet its commitments to employees, make payments in full to vendors and other creditors, the company said in a statement.
iRobot, which was founded in 1990 by three roboticists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, helped pioneer robotic products for consumers.
Many recent versions of the Roomba have included features that are controlled through the brand's app. The company said the bankruptcy filing was not expected to disrupt its app, supply chains or product support.
iRobot, which made a net loss of $145.5m last year, was valued at more than $3bn in 2021 thanks to strong demand for household cleaning products during the pandemic. It is now valued at about $137m.
The US firm behind the Roomba smart vacuum cleaner, iRobot, has filed for bankruptcy protection after facing competition from Chinese rivals and being hit by tariffs.
Under the so-called pre-packaged Chapter 11 process, the main manufacturer of its devices, Shenzhen-based Picea Robotics, will take ownership of the firm.
The tough commercial landscape had forced iRobot to cut its prices and make major investments in new technology, according to documents filed on Sunday.
US import duties of 46% on goods from Vietnam, where most of iRobot's devices for the American market are made, increased its costs by $23m (£17.2m) this year, the firm said.
The loss-making company was valued at $3.56bn in 2021 after the pandemic helped to drive strong demand for its products. It is now valued at around $140m.
On Friday, iRobot's shares fell by more than 13% on the technology-heavy Nasdaq trading platform in New York.
iRobot said the bankruptcy filing was not expected to disrupt its app, supply chains or product support.
Founded in 1990 by three members of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Artificial Intelligence Lab, iRobot initially focused on defence and space technology before launching the Roomba in 2002.
The Roomba holds about 42% of the US market share and 65% of the Japanese market share for robotic vacuum cleaners, according to the company.
Last year, a planned $1.7bn takeover deal by online retail giant Amazon was derailed by the European Union's competition watchdog.
Trade tariffs imposed by US Donald Trump on goods entering America from overseas has added to costs to many businesses, including iRobot, which rely on imports for product manufacturing.
Trump has argued that the import taxes will boost American jobs and industry.
Picea is a manufacturer of robotic vacuum cleaners, with research and development and production facilities in China and Vietnam.
It has more than 7,000 employees worldwide and has sold more than 20 million robotic vacuum cleaners.
The maker of Roomba, called iRobot, has filed for bankruptcy about two years after its failed merger with Amazon. The company has struggled to keep up with foreign rivals, its hefty debt and new costs of tariffs. The firm is now being taken over by its main manufacturer based in China, assuring owners that its devices will keep running as usual.
Most Roombas are manufactured in Vietnam, so the company faced new import fees under President Trump's trade regime. In its bankruptcy filing, the company says it owes U.S. Customs and Border Protection $3.4 million in unpaid tariffs. iRobot also owes nearly $100 million to the supplier taking over the firm, called Shenzhen Picea Robotics.
Founded in 1990 by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, iRobot first made devices that helped the U.S. military, searched the Great Pyramid of Giza and tracked an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Then it introduced U.S. home owners to devices that could clean their floors and pools, including the popular Roomba.
But in recent years, iRobot has struggled financially. Smart vacuums from foreign rivals, especially Chinese ones, often came at cheaper prices.
Amazon's offer to buy iRobot for $1.4 billion fell apart last year under scrutiny from European and U.S. competition regulators. iRobot was left with a $200 million loan it had taken to sustain itself during the merger review.
All year, the firm has been losing money. In the latest quarter, iRobot reported its revenue declined by 33% in the U.S. In March, it had begun warning of a possible bankruptcy, citing worries about consumer demand, competitors and tariffs.
As part of the bankruptcy plan, iRobot will go private to become part of Picea. The Chinese firm makes competing household devices under its own brand 3i and on its website lists other brands such as Shark and Anker, which makes Eufy vacuums.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 20, @01:08PM
To be honest, my biggest problem with the roomba was probably: It costs HOW MUCH!!?!
and for what you get, it was very little. It couldn't move things and vaccuum under them, it couldn't avoid cables in the computer room - you have to have a very organized, open home for it to really help you. (And then if you have thresholds where it can fall down - sufficiently staggered that it doesn't see it as a drop-off, but sufficiently steep/sharp that it can't climb back up - then it becomes extra hard to use it, with 2x4's to block doorways, etc.)
I tried. I tried for a good, solid year to use a roomba... and then I got home from a shopping trip, exhaustedly dropped the backpack and everything against the wall in the kitchen, and the roomba's just sat for the past three.
I kind of feel that robotics isn't really - for the consumer market. A thousand bucks to spend 5 minutes sweeping a couple times a week. :-/ Maybe devices need to be more "general" than just a robot vacuum cleaner where things have to be just-so in order for it to be able to clean.