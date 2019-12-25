You'll need to park in a quiet area, adjust the HVAC so no fans are running, and turn the volume to barely audible.

When all that's set, you tap when ready to start the two-minute hearing test. The program plays tones of varying loudness and pitch, emitting low, medium, and high frequencies. In each case, the listener taps the screen when the sounds become audible, and the program captures your hearing abilities and creates a bespoke audio experience from that data. Personalized Sound then uses the test results to generate a unique profile using a 10-band equalizer setup with frequencies ranging from 50 to 1,200 [sic--guessing 12,000] hertz. You can also create separate profiles for different drivers and set them as defaults depending on who's driving.

[...]

The free app was released today (Dec. 15) and can be downloaded to older models already on the road for no additional charge. The 2024 Nissan Rogue was the first to have Google built-in and it's also equipped in the 2025 and newer Nissan Armada, Murano, and Infiniti QX80. The 2026 models include the Nissan Leaf, Infiniti QX60, and the upcoming QX65.