Ventoy 1.1.09 is out with fixes for openSUSE 16.0 boot issues, Arch Linux persistence problems, and early experimental Btrfs support.

Ventoy, the popular multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files, has just released a brand-new version, 1.1.09, with the most notable addition being experimental support for the Btrfs file system. However, at this stage, the implementation is deliberately limited.

Ventoy only supports Btrfs in single, non-RAID mode, and ISO files stored on Btrfs volumes cannot be compressed. The project stresses that this functionality is still experimental and intended for early testing rather than production use.

On the compatibility front, Ventoy 1.1.09 resolves a boot issue affecting openSUSE Leap 16.0, restoring the ability to start installation and live images reliably on systems impacted by the regression.

Another important fix addresses a problem where the persistence plugin failed to work with recent Arch Linux releases, a change that should be particularly relevant for users relying on persistent live environments.

Lastly, the update includes fixes for display bugs in the VentoyPlugson WebUI, improving usability when managing plugins and configuration through the browser interface.

For more about the new Ventoy 1.1.09 release, see the changelog. Downloads are available from the project's website.

At the same time, the Ventoy project continues to develop iVentoy, an enhanced PXE server and its companion solution for network-based operating system deployment. It supports Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, and ARM64 UEFI modes, and is compatible with more than 110 common operating system types, including Windows, WinPE, Linux, and VMware images.