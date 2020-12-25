from the what-happens-underground-should-stay-underground dept.
While you're walking above ground, completely unaware, an entire civilisation of furry engineers is constructing elaborate tunnel networks beneath your feet. Moles live in a hidden world that's far more complex and fascinating than most people realise. Here's what they're up to while we're not paying attention (or aren't even aware they're there!).
They're building underground cities with specific room purposes.
Mole tunnel systems aren't random burrows; they're carefully planned communities with designated areas for sleeping, food storage, waste disposal, and nurseries. These underground cities can span several acres with multiple levels and connecting corridors.
Each tunnel serves a specific function, from hunting highways to emergency escape routes. The main tunnels act like underground motorways, while smaller offshoots serve as dining rooms where moles pause to eat captured prey.
They can dig 18 feet of tunnel in a single hour.
Moles are incredibly efficient excavators, capable of moving astonishing amounts of soil in very short periods. Their powerful front paws and specialised shoulder structure allow them to literally swim through earth like water. Their digging speed means the tunnel network under your garden could expand dramatically overnight. A single mole can create 150 feet of new tunnels in just one day when conditions are right.
They're nearly blind but navigate using supersonic senses.
Moles have tiny eyes that can barely detect light and dark, but they navigate their dark world using incredibly sensitive touch and vibration detection. Their snouts contain over 100,000 nerve fibres, which is six times more than human hands. They can sense earthworm movement from several inches away and detect the slightest vibrations through the soil. This sensory system is so precise, they can hunt effectively in complete darkness underground.
They maintain underground food pantries with live storage.
Moles don't just eat what they catch immediately. Instead, they create sophisticated food storage systems with paralysed but living earthworms. Their saliva contains toxins that immobilise prey without killing it, keeping meat fresh for weeks. These underground larders can contain hundreds of stored earthworms, providing reliable food supplies during harsh weather when hunting becomes difficult. It's essentially a living refrigerator system beneath the ground.
They're territorial loners who fight viciously over boundaries.
Despite living in elaborate tunnel systems, moles are fiercely solitary creatures who will fight to the death to defend their territory from other moles. These underground battles can be surprisingly brutal for such small animals. Only during mating season do moles tolerate each other's presence, and even then, interactions are brief and often aggressive. The tunnel networks you see are typically maintained by a single mole defending its exclusive hunting grounds.
They consume their own body weight in food every single day.
Moles have extremely high metabolisms and must eat constantly to survive. They'll literally starve to death if they go more than 12 hours without food. This means they're hunting almost continuously during their active periods. Their diet consists primarily of earthworms, but they'll also eat grubs, insects, and other soil-dwelling creatures. A single mole can consume over 200 earthworms in a single day while maintaining its underground territory.
They recycle their tunnel air through sophisticated ventilation systems.
Moles create complex air circulation systems in their tunnels, with specific shafts designed to bring fresh air down and push stale air up to the surface. These ventilation networks ensure adequate oxygen levels throughout their underground cities. Some tunnel systems include air pockets and chambers specifically designed for air circulation. Moles will also deliberately create surface openings that function as natural air conditioning systems for their underground homes.
They have built-in heating systems in their fur.
Mole fur is incredibly dense, thicker than seal fur, and can be brushed in any direction without showing grain. This unique fur structure traps air so efficiently that moles maintain body temperature even in cold, damp underground conditions.
Their fur also repels dirt and moisture, allowing them to move through soil without getting dirty or waterlogged. The fur structure is so effective that moles can work in near-freezing underground conditions without losing body heat.
They create emergency escape routes throughout their territory.
Mole tunnel systems include multiple exit strategies and dead-end chambers designed for hiding from predators. These emergency tunnels often connect to the surface in hidden locations away from main activity areas.
Some tunnels serve exclusively as escape routes and are only used when moles detect threats above ground. These backup systems allow moles to evacuate quickly if their main tunnels are compromised by predators or human activity.
They modify soil chemistry as they dig.
Mole activity significantly changes soil composition and drainage patterns in their territory. Their constant digging mixes soil layers, improves aeration, and creates channels that affect how water moves through the ground.
Their waste and the organic matter they bring underground alter soil pH and nutrient levels. Areas with active mole populations often have notably different soil chemistry than surrounding areas without mole activity.
They can hold their breath for extended periods underwater.
When tunnels flood during heavy rains, moles can survive underwater for several minutes by slowing their heart rate and conserving oxygen. They're actually quite capable swimmers when necessary. Their tunnel systems often include drainage areas and elevated chambers specifically designed to handle flooding. Moles can retreat to these dry areas and wait out flood conditions while continuing to hunt in unaffected tunnel sections.
They communicate through seismic vibrations.
Moles send messages to each other by creating specific vibration patterns in the soil using their digging motions. These underground communications can travel surprising distances through connected tunnel networks. Different vibration patterns convey different messages: think territorial warnings, mating calls, or danger alerts. This seismic communication system allows moles to coordinate activity and avoid conflicts without direct contact.
They're ecosystem engineers who dramatically alter underground environments.
Mole activity affects far more than just earthworm populations. They influence root growth patterns, water drainage, soil aeration, and the distribution of underground nutrients. Their presence shapes entire underground ecosystems.
Plant roots often follow mole tunnels, taking advantage of the improved soil structure and drainage. Many underground insects and small creatures use abandoned mole tunnels as highways, creating interconnected underground communities that wouldn't exist without mole engineering.