On Thursday, Google announced Disco, an experimental web browser that juggles dozens of open tabs while researching topics or planning trips. This is yet another AI browser, with the main feature being GenTabs, which is based on Gemini 3.

GenTabs processes everything you do through your open tabs and chat history, then automatically creates interactive web applications tailored to that task. You don't have to code anything; instead, you describe what you need in plain language, and GenTabs builds it.

Amid an influx of AI browsers, Google knows where Disco stands. "It's early, and not everything will work perfectly," reads a statement from Chrome and Creative Lab leaders Manini Roy and Amit Pitaru. "We're starting with a small cohort of testers, and their feedback will help us understand what's useful, what needs work, and what they'd like to see in the future."

Disco is starting small with a cohort of testers on macOS. If that's your preferred operating system, you can join the waitlist through Google Labs.