Google is discontinuing its "dark web report" security tool, stating that it wants to focus on other tools it believes are more helpful.

Google's dark web report tool is a security feature that notifies users if their email address or other personal information was found on the dark web.

After Google scans the dark web and identifies your personal information, it will notify you where the data was found and what type of data was exposed, encouraging users to take action to protect their data.

For example, if Google identifies your email on the dark web, you will be advised to turn on two-step authentication to protect your Google account.

Google sunsets the dark web report tool

In an email seen by BleepingComputer, Google confirmed it will stop monitoring for new dark web results on January 15, 2026, and its data will no longer be available from February 16, 2026.

"We are discontinuing the dark web report, which was meant to scan the dark web for your personal information," reads an email seen by BleepingComputer.

"It will stop monitoring for new results on January 15, 2026 and its data will no longer be available from February 16, 2026. While the report offered general information, feedback showed that it did not provide helpful next steps."

"We're making this change to instead focus on tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online. We will continue to track and defend you from online threats, including the dark web, and build tools that help protect you and your personal information."

Google will continue to invest in other tools, such as Google Password Manager and the Password Checkup tool.

"In the meantime, we encourage you to use the existing tools we offer to strengthen your security and privacy, including Security and Privacy Checkups, Passkey, 2-Step Verification, Google Password Manager, and Password Checkup," Google explained in an email.

Google says users can also use the "Results about you" tool to find and request the removal of their personal information from Google Search results, like their phone number and home address.

However, some of you might miss Google's dark web report, which notified users even when their address was found on the dark web.

In addition, Google's dark web report consolidated all potential dark web leaks in one place so that you could act quickly.