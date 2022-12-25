Google Search now allows users to upload images and documents directly via a new plus button. After a file is uploaded, the user can ask questions about it or enter AI Mode, where Gemini breaks down the file's content. The plus button is live on Google's homepage for US-based desktop users and will roll out to all countries where AI Mode is available later this week.

"It's another step in making it easier for you to ask anything, any way," a Google spokesperson told CNET.

The plus button is to the left of the Google search bar and, when clicked, opens a menu to upload an image or file. Any questions the user asks about their file are answered conversationally by Gemini, which can offer summaries, explanations, tips, and follow-up questions.

Adding AI Mode to Google's search bar is another step toward making AI accessible to a wider audience, especially those who are not familiar with AI tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others. Most people already know Google and how to use it, and these small additions make it easier for the general public to use AI Mode—or AI in general—without having to learn an entirely new platform or interface.