All of the 1,600 workers currently employed at that plant will be laid off before its upcoming conversion:
BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams informed workers at the Glendale plant of this move in a video statement, saying that Ford's shift would result in "the end of all BlueOval SK Positions in Kentucky." As of this writing, it's unclear when the layoffs will take place, though workers will still continue to receive paychecks and benefits for the next 60 days. Employees will also be able to apply for a position at the revamped site, expected to open in 2027, where Ford will hire 2,100 workers.
"Right now, our primary focus is helping the affected BlueOval employees find new jobs," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "Team Kentucky is coordinating with company and community leaders to directly support these employees, in addition to planning job fairs and creating a website offering resources." Kentucky officials are renegotiating terms of the state's incentive agreement with Ford as well.
From WRDB.com:
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ford has lost $13 billion on its EV business since 2023.
Wall Street Journal automotive reporter Chris Otts, who covered Ford extensively for years at WDRB, said not all batteries are created equally.
"They built the wrong kind of battery and the wrong chemistry for that here in Kentucky, so they have to change the entire plant to make a different product," Otts said. "That's why you're seeing this long lead time and this mass layoff of all the employees here."
The American consumer is speaking clearly and they want the benefits of electrification like instant torque and mobile power. But they also demand affordability:
Just four years after it was launched, the Ford Motor Company has pulled the plug on its electric F-150 Lightning truck. The company instead will reportedly be focusing on hybrid vehicles and a future lineup of smaller and more affordable electric vehicles.
In a call with reporters on Monday, Andrew Frick, the president of Ford Blue and Ford Model E, the company's commercial and electric divisions, said, "The American consumer is speaking clearly and they want the benefits of electrification like instant torque and mobile power. But they also demand affordability ... rather than spending billions more on large EVs that now have no path to profitability, we are allocating that money into higher-returning areas," per NPR.
When the truck was announced in 2021, the company said that it would cost just $40,000. However, once trucks began to roll off the production line, the company was unable to hit this target. For the 2025 model, the price started at around $55,000. Ford also reportedly lost money on every vehicle, despite the higher price point, with electric vehicle sales being lower in recent years than expected, and production costs not coming down.
[...] With the end of the Lightning electric truck, the company will pivot its Kentucky battery production site to build batteries for storage instead of trucks. These batteries could be used for the electric as well as data centers and other industrial customers, the company said.
