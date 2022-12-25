When you're swaying in a beachside hammock on a lazy summer day, take a moment to thank the Indigenous cultures that invented it.

Native to South America and the Caribbean, hammocks were traditionally woven by women, who were frequently fiber-workers in Indigenous cultures, said Binghamton University Associate Professor of English John Kuhn, who recently co-authored an article on the topic.

"The oldest preserved specimen is 4,000 years old, but they may actually be much older," said Kuhn, who also directs the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities at Binghamton. "We just don't know; textiles don't preserve well in the tropics."

[...] Portable, versatile and easy to clean, hammocks are a comfortable way to sleep in a hot climate. They also protect the user from insects, especially when compared to the ground-based bedding common to European colonizers.

"Colonists basically adopt them right from the jump," Kuhn said. "They learn to use them because the hammock was a major component in hospitality rituals that are being extended to them by Indigenous groups who are seeking alliance and friendship."

The technology proved useful for military expeditions in the Americas and was adopted by figures such as English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh. As colonial settlements began to develop, their use was adopted by a wider population, from elites to slaves.

[...] The spread of hammock use among colonizers belies the common belief that European technology was far superior to that of Indigenous people. It's far from the only example of cultural borrowing; take chocolate and tobacco, which originated as stimulants developed by Indigenous cultures.

Kuhn is currently working on a book about another Indigenous technology: birchbark canoes, which North American colonists immediately adopted for their own use.

"Sometimes people have this idea that Indigenous cultures were just destroyed, and they aren't necessarily seen as huge technological contributors to the Atlantic world that emerges out of colonization," Kuhn said. "The next time you see a hammock, just take a minute to marvel at the ingenuity of the cultures that it sprang from!"