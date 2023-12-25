Canonical offered users to buy music and save it in their Ubuntu One account. This was one of the several ways they tried making money to sustain the Ubuntu project.

The option to purchase music was also integrated into Rhythmbox, the default music player at that time (still is). [...]

Convergence: Did not converge

Convergence. This is the term that was on every Ubuntu user's tongue around 2014. Ubuntu had big plans for providing a 'unified' computing experience on devices of all sizes, i.e., laptops/desktop, tablets and smartphones. You connect Ubuntu running on your phone and tablet to a monitor, and it provided you with a desktop feel. Samsung Dex still does this.

And it launched several projects for this, some software and some hardware (well, kind of).

Despite several years of hard work, Canonical gave up on the convergence dream in 2017.

Perhaps they understood that desktop Linux is not where the money is and decided to put their effort on making Ubuntu more attractive for developers (by developing Snaps) and servers (OpenStack, LXD containerization, and more).

Ubuntu Edge: The most successful failure

With the aim at convergence, Canonical was ambitious for an Ubuntu-powered smartphone.

In the summer of 2013, Canonical launched a massive crowdfunding campaign to create Ubuntu Edge, the flagship Ubuntu phone.

It broke records, raising over $12 million through its campaign. Yet we never saw this device because, despite breaking crowdfunding records, it did not reach its target of $32 million.

Yes, the goal was to raise $32 million to create an alternative to Android and iPhone. Sadly, it did not materialize, and Canonical dropped the idea of going into hardware and pulled itself back to focus on the software part.

Ubuntu Touch: Touch and go

Before jumping onto the hardware bandwagon with Ubuntu Edge, Canonical released the developer preview of a touch-friendly Ubuntu-based operating system, Ubuntu Touch. It allowed installing mobile screen friendly version of Ubuntu on devices like Google Nexus. Ah! Google Nexus, the OG flagship killer of that time.

That was in the beginning of the year 2013. By the year end, Canonical's hardware plan with Ubuntu Edge had not materialized. But that did not stop Ubuntu Touch. At least not for the next few years.

The software project was still on and we had our first official Ubuntu phone in 2015. It was produced by a Spanish company, BQ.

The model was BQ Aquaris 4.5. It was a tiny, entry level smartphone with Ubuntu Touch on it. Ubuntu Touch provided a different layout experience and if you see older videos, you'll understand what I mean by it. There were only a few native apps here. So, a workaround was to 'create new apps' using 'web-links'. Web-links were basically like PWA, The icons showed up like apps and when you clicked on them, they would open the mobile version of the website. [...]

Ubuntu Unity: Sowed a divison

In 2011, Ubuntu 11.04 was shipped with a new desktop environment, called Unity.

This was the first revolt I experienced in my Linux life. Those were turbulent times. GNOME 2 was being replaced by a more modern GNOME 3 which had a radical interface change from the classic GNOME.

In addition to that, Ubuntu decided to ditch GNOME altogether and started offering its homegrown Ubuntu Unity.

I was considerably new at the time and had no attachment to GNOME whatsoever. And thus I liked Unity without any prejudice. While we took things for granted, Unity had features that were ahead for that time. Remember lenses, scopes?

[...] Unfortunately, Canonical pulled the curtains back on Unity in a sudden announcement just ahead of Ubuntu 17.04. With version 17.10 release, Ubuntu switched back to GNOME but not vanilla GNOME. It was a customized GNOME version that had the flagship Unity-styled launcher on the left. Till date, Ubuntu uses a similar customized GNOME interface.

Mir: Dead for desktop

Canonical ended its convergence dream in 2017 when it announced the discontinuation of the Unity project. Convergence was supposed to arrive for the masses with Unity version 8 and Unity 8 never arrived on the scene.

While Unity 8 was at the core of the entire convergence thing, Mir display server was at the core of Unity 8.

Technically, Mir is not dead. It is still used for Internet of Things (IoT) projects. But Mir is no longer in the plan for Ubuntu desktop.

Wubi installer: Made testing Ubuntu easier

If you were on the Linux scene between 2008-2013, you must have come across Wubi.

This was an interesting project as it was not started by Canonical but become part of Ubuntu CD with version 8.04 LTS.

With Wubi installer, Windows users could install Ubuntu in (sort of) dual boot mode from inside Windows without touching any disk partition. This made things a lot less scary as you didn't mess with the disk partitioning like the real dual boot process. Ubuntu was installed in a loop device, on the C or D drive of Windows.

Ubuntu Make: Still here but for how long?

Before Snap was a thing, Canonical tried making life easier for developers by providing them a command line interface for easily installing their favorite development tool. This CLI tool was "Ubuntu Make" and you could use it by typing umake in the terminal.

Before 2016, you could use it to install and configure development tools and frameworks using the umake command. Heck! I remember writing installation tutorials of Atom and VS Code that included the umake instructions.

Things changed with the introduction of Snap packaging format. Sandboxed Snap apps made things easier for developers. Ubuntu Make took a backseat.

Ubuntu Make is still an active project but I am not sure if there are many takers for this forgotten project.

What next? Snap .... he he

Just kidding. Despite all the negative feelings in the community about Snap, it is still useful for the developers who just want a usable environment.

That morbid joke aside, when I look back, I think Canonical had a vision. They tried to provide us with a modern desktop operating system that was at par with, if not ahead of, its counterparts like Apple and Microsoft.

It also seems like they didn't stick behind some ideas for long or did not take a risk with the finances (for the Ubuntu One cloud concept). I don't want to put blame on them. It's just that I would have loved to see Ubuntu succeed with all these projects.