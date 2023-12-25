25/12/23/0432237 story
Reddit has filed suit against Australian social media laws on the grounds of privacy and free speech. It is the first major company to do so. The Australian government is confident the social media ban will be upheld saying that they act in the interests of the children. Meanwhile, Australian children are easily circumventing the ban by ditching accounts associated with their real identity leaving the people primarily affected by the intrusive age testing to be adults.
