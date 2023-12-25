https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2025/12/the-ars-technica-guide-to-dumb-tvs/
Sick of smart TVs? Here are your best options.
Smart TVs can feel like a dumb choice if you're looking for privacy, reliability, and simplicity.
Today's TVs and streaming sticks are usually loaded up with advertisements and user tracking, making offline TVs seem very attractive. But ever since smart TV operating systems began making money, "dumb" TVs have been hard to find.
In response, we created this non-smart TV guide that includes much more than dumb TVs. Since non-smart TVs are so rare, this guide also breaks down additional ways to watch TV and movies online and locally without dealing with smart TVs' evolution toward software-centric features and snooping. We'll discuss a range of options suitable for various budgets, different experience levels, and different rooms in your home.
The advice from the submitted article is largely: buy yourself a dumb TV. This is good advice, but what about if you don't have one, or can't get one? If you have a TV with built-in "smarts," do you Soylentils go to extra lengths to deal with the ads and tracking? If you picked up a "smart" TV during this holiday giving time, what are your plans for it? If you picked up a "dumb" TV, from where did you acquire it? Detailed advice on your setup would be interesting to share for those wondering where to start. (E.g., does putting it behind a Pi-hole solve all problems? Can I maintain some of the convienent functions of the TV using one of the media server solutions and still avoid the ads and tracking? If I don't have spare RasPis or other hardware kicking around to repurpose, what should I look to get, particularly when RAM prices are spiking?) --Ed.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday December 26, @06:07PM (1 child)
Personally, I watch all my TV content through Roku, so the TV itself isn't really much of an issue, as the only stuff I'm watching that isn't already going to a 3rd party is the stuff I'm watching via Jellyfin. If you don't mind external speakers and a smaller TV size, a computer monitor is often times a great option.
That being said, it's probably best to just completely block the TV from accessing the net entirely as there's probably some risks related to malware infecting poorly patched TVs. If it's out of warranty, you can probably take it apart and disable the wifi chip. Or, at least use a separate VLAN to cover the TV. I miss when TVs had a USB port, but purely for use by technicians if they needed to flash something.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 26, @06:17PM
The TV can take a snapshot of it's screen every few seconds, do some math, and send a hash home, That hash can be used to figure out what you're watching.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 26, @06:18PM
We need to remember that a Pi-hole is really just a router. Unless your router is a cheap POS consumer grade router, get into it, and do the same things that a Pi-hole does. I've recently switched from DD-WRT to an Open-WRT router. The possibilities are endless. I have more options than I can possibly even look at in a month. The Plug-ins page says there are 1185 PAGES of plugins available, 8 plug-ins per page. Whatever you want to do on such a router, there's almost certainly a plug-in to help with that.
