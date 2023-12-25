Smart TVs can feel like a dumb choice if you're looking for privacy, reliability, and simplicity.

Today's TVs and streaming sticks are usually loaded up with advertisements and user tracking, making offline TVs seem very attractive. But ever since smart TV operating systems began making money, "dumb" TVs have been hard to find.

In response, we created this non-smart TV guide that includes much more than dumb TVs. Since non-smart TVs are so rare, this guide also breaks down additional ways to watch TV and movies online and locally without dealing with smart TVs' evolution toward software-centric features and snooping. We'll discuss a range of options suitable for various budgets, different experience levels, and different rooms in your home.