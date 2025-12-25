[...] To allow for candid conversation, journalists are not allowed to witness the deliberations. The board members I spoke to told me what they could, pausing occasionally to consider how much to reveal. There are presentations on various threats followed by discussion. The topics are grim, but the clock setters approach them with a professional distance born of careers spent in the trenches.

[...] The clock setters don't always agree—on the magnitude of a certain threat, for instance, or on what should be done about it. Board members have worked on nuclear modernization, negotiated arms-control treaties, or supported nuclear abolition—positions often at odds in the nuclear security space.

There are moments when alarming new information moves from head to heart, bursting like bubbles on the surface of the water. "I thought I was past the ability to be scared about new things," says [Alexandra] Bell. As the new president, she attended her first clock meeting this past June. "I walked out of that room more concerned than I was walking in."

Mirror life was what scared her.

Last December, researchers issued a warning about the dangers of synthesizing molecules that reverse the natural structures of those that form the building blocks of all known life. While such developments could have beneficial medical applications, they might also lead to the production of mirror-image organisms that could spread unchecked through humans, plants, and animals, evading natural immune defenses, predators, and breakdown processes. A lab leak or bioweapon could devastate life on Earth, the scientists warned as they called for a pause on research to assess the risks.

[...] After a day or two of presentations and deliberations, the time must be set. Is the world safer or in more danger than last year? And how does this year compare to the nearly 80 years of the clock's history?

The board homes in on a time through rounds of voting and discussion. Sometimes agreement is immediate. Other times, they need follow-up discussions. In the months between decision and announcement, John Mecklin, editor of the Bulletin, drafts the statement that lays out the board's analysis of the threats and suggested actions. The text is circulated and revised until everyone stands behind it. By the January announcement, the message is united.

That unity, however, doesn't erase the ambiguities at the heart of the clock. What does a second or minute mean? Until 2017, the clock had only ever shifted by minutes. But closer to midnight, every second counts for more. In 2017, the clock was moved 30 seconds, and the changes have continued to get smaller. The one-second shift in 2025 was the smallest yet.

It's this imprecision that most critics take issue with. Midnight itself is difficult to define. In 1947, the threat of nuclear annihilation represented a clear and catastrophic end. But the expansion of threats with the addition of climate change in 2007 complicated matters. Is midnight societal collapse, millions of deaths, human extinction?

Rachel Bronson, who finished her 10-year term as president of the Bulletin in January 2025, tells me that midnight is "the end of life on Earth as we know it" or "civilization changing events." [Asha] George goes further: "To me, it's extinction."

[...] Certainly, preventing nuclear war and pandemics, mitigating climate change, and regulating dangerous emerging technologies are incontrovertibly in the interest of all humanity. The Bulletin strives to be a nonpartisan space of informed debate and analysis, publishing a variety of divergent perspectives. "We have one prejudice," their website reads. "We are opposed to extinction."

[...] Even as I push for a definition of midnight, I find the attempt chilling. Inez Fung, climate scientist and professor emerita at UC Berkeley, now in her second year on the board, worries about increasing agricultural failure, water insecurity, floods, deadly heat waves, sea level rise, disasters already underway across the world. She tosses the question back to me—how many people would have to die before we'd call it a catastrophe?

The board frequently discusses the nuance of midnight but, for now, have agreed not to be definitive. "Here's a very quantitative group of people choosing not to use very quantitative methods," reflects Princeton professor emeritus Robert Socolow, a physicist and climate scientist serving a second term on the board. "We're just allowing the ambiguities to be absorbed within the decision."

[...] The June 2025 clock meeting landed midway through a dizzying year. Even before Holz took the podium to announce the 2025 time in late January, headlines about a still- smoldering Los Angeles had been drowned out by coverage of Trump's first week, a barrage of actions paving the way for rapid defunding of scientific research, backtracking on climate action, dismantling public health protections, and destabilizing international relations. All dropped into a world of escalating global conflicts and humanitarian crises. The meeting was "not boring," Holz acknowledges.

If the experts felt anxious before about their ability to break through, growing mistrust of science and the proliferation of alternate facts is making them desperate. "We're driving at the edge of a cliff with dim headlights," Socolow told me in July. "[These] last six months have been different for me than any other time thinking about existential risk." Three months later, Trump casually suggested the U.S. would resume nuclear testing, a move that would break a decades-long moratorium and inflame nuclear tensions with Russia and China.

[...] Wrestling with a symbol I find simultaneously compelling and unsettling, useful and provocative, has helped me think more precisely about how I choose to engage with the things that scare me.

The new time will be announced on January 27, 2026. It will represent a distillation of counted and analyzed threats. Between us and midnight are the unpredictable dynamics of individual and collective human behavior. Perhaps the bigger question than where the clock hands lie is, what will we do in the space of what is still possible?