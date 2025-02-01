With the popularity of AI coding tools rising among some software developers, their adoption has begun to touch every aspect of the process, including the improvement of AI coding tools themselves.

In interviews with Ars Technica this week, OpenAI employees revealed the extent to which the company now relies on its own AI coding agent, Codex, to build and improve the development tool. "I think the vast majority of Codex is built by Codex, so it's almost entirely just being used to improve itself," said Alexander Embiricos, product lead for Codex at OpenAI, in a conversation on Tuesday.

Codex, which OpenAI launched in its modern incarnation as a research preview in May 2025, operates as a cloud-based software engineering agent that can handle tasks like writing features, fixing bugs, and proposing pull requests. The tool runs in sandboxed environments linked to a user's code repository and can execute multiple tasks in parallel. OpenAI offers Codex through ChatGPT's web interface, a command-line interface (CLI), and IDE extensions for VS Code, Cursor, and Windsurf.

The "Codex" name itself dates back to a 2021 OpenAI model based on GPT-3 that powered GitHub Copilot's tab completion feature. Embiricos said the name is rumored among staff to be short for "code execution." OpenAI wanted to connect the new agent to that earlier moment, which was crafted in part by some who have left the company.

"For many people, that model powering GitHub Copilot was the first 'wow' moment for AI," Embiricos said. "It showed people the potential of what it can mean when AI is able to understand your context and what you're trying to do and accelerate you in doing that."

It's no secret that the current command-line version of Codex bears some resemblance to Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic coding tool that launched in February 2025. When asked whether Claude Code influenced Codex's design, Embiricos parried the question but acknowledged the competitive dynamic. "It's a fun market to work in because there's lots of great ideas being thrown around," he said. He noted that OpenAI had been building web-based Codex features internally before shipping the CLI version, which arrived after Anthropic's tool.

OpenAI's customers apparently love the command line version, though. Embiricos said Codex usage among external developers jumped 20 times after OpenAI shipped the interactive CLI extension alongside GPT-5 in August 2025. On September 15, OpenAI released GPT-5 Codex, a specialized version of GPT-5 optimized for agentic coding, which further accelerated adoption.

It hasn't just been the outside world that has embraced the tool. Embiricos said the vast majority of OpenAI's engineers now use Codex regularly. The company uses the same open-source version of the CLI that external developers can freely download, suggest additions to, and modify themselves. "I really love this about our team," Embiricos said. "The version of Codex that we use is literally the open source repo. We don't have a different repo that features go in."