What happens when a computer can do your job better than you can? What happened to all those people who studied in school and trained to draft designs on huge desks with filing cabinets that would kill you if it fell? What happened, well, to any job that could be done faster, cheaper, or more effectively? Gone like the dodos. So, in this vein, how long do lawyers have before their profession is made redundant? If an LLM can find which law applies, how it applies, and write the legal argument needed, then why pay tens of thousands for a human to do this? Have lawyers had their day in sun and are now the buggy whip makers of the 21st century?

