While the traditional computer monitor is a tried-and-true standard, many who use screens insist on a higher standard of readability and eye comfort. For these happy few screen enthusiasts, a recent project and tutorial from software engineer Alireza Alavi offers Linux users the ability to add an E-ink display to their desktop by reusing an existing E-ink tablet.

The project turns an E-ink tablet into a mirrored clone of an existing second display in a desktop setup. Using VNC for network remote control of a computer, this implementation turns the E-ink tablet into both a display and an input device, opening up options from being used as a primarily reading and writing display to also being usable as a drawing tablet or other screen-as-input-device use cases.

The example video above [in article] shows Alavi using the E-ink display as an additional monitor, first to write his blog post about the VNC protocol, then to read a lengthy document. The tablet runs completely without a wired connection, as VNC sharing happens over the network and thus enables a fully wireless monitor experience. The second screen, seen behind the tablet, reveals the magic by displaying the source of the tablet's output.

Many readers will correctly observe that the latency and lag on the E-ink tablet are a bit higher than desirable for a display. This is not due to the streaming connection's efficacy, but rather to the slowness that stems from the old age of the Boox tablet used by Alavi. A newer, more modern E-ink display, such as Modos Tech's upcoming 75Hz E-ink monitor, will get the job done without any such visible latency distractions.

For Linux users wanting to follow along and create a tertiary monitor of their very own, Alavi's blog has all the answers. Setting up a VNC connection between the computer and the tablet display took only around 20 minutes, with help from the Arch Linux wiki.