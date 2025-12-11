On 5 June 2025, we—that is, the junior author, while the senior author remained in supervisory orbit—performed a structured search in PubMed using the following terms: "recent advance*" or "recent analysis" or "recent article*" or "recent data" or "recent development" or "recent evidence" or "recent finding*" or "recent insights" or "recent investigation*" or "recent literature" or "recent paper*" or "recent progress" or "recent report*" or "recent research" or "recent result*" or "recent review*" or "recent study" or "recent studies" or "recent trial*," or "recent work*." These terms were selected on the basis that they appear frequently in the biomedical literature, convey an aura of immediacy, and are ideal for concealing the fact that the authors are citing papers from before the invention of UpToDate.

To avoid skewing the results towards only the freshest of publications (and therefore ruining the fun), we sorted the search results by best match rather than by date. This method added a touch of algorithmic chaos and ensured a more diverse selection of articles. We then included articles progressively until reaching a sample size of 1000, a number both sufficiently round and statistically unnecessary, but pleasing to the eye.

We—again, the junior author, while the senior author offered moral support and the occasional pat on the back—reviewed the full text of each article to identify expressions involving the word "recent," ensuring they were directly linked to a bibliographic reference. [...]

For every eligible publication, we—still the junior author, whose dedication was inversely proportional to his contract stability—manually recorded the following: the doi of the article, its title, the journal of publication, the year it was published, the country where the article's first author was based, the broad medical specialty to which the article belonged, the exact "recent" expression used, the reference cited immediately after that expression, the year in which that reference was published, and the journal's impact factor as of 2024 (as reported in the Journal Citation Reports, Clarivate Analytics). [...]

[...] The final analysis comprised 1000 articles. The time lag between the citing article and the referenced "recent" publication ranged from 0 to 37 years, with a mean of 5.53 years (standard deviation 5.29) and a median of 4 years (interquartile range 2-7). The most frequent citation lag was one year, which was observed for 159 publications. The distribution was right skewed (skewness=1.80), with high kurtosis (4.09), indicating a concentration of values around the lower end with a long tail of much older references. A total of 177 articles had a citation lag of 10 years or longer, 26 articles had a lag of 20 years or longer, and four articles cited references that were at least 30 years old. The maximum lag observed was 37 years, found in one particularly ambitious case.

[...] Our investigation confirms what many readers have long suspected, but none have dared to quantify: in the land of biomedical publishing, "recent" is less a measure of time than a narrative device. With a mean citation lag of 5.5 years and a median of 4, the average "recent" reference is just about old enough to have survived two guideline updates and a systematic review debunking its relevance. Our findings align with longstanding concerns over vague or imprecise terminology in scientific writing, which technical editors have highlighted for decades.3

To be fair, some references were genuinely fresh—barely out of the editorial oven. But then there were the mavericks: 177 articles cited works 10 years or older, 26 drew on sources more than 20 years old, and in a moment of true historical boldness, four articles described "recent" studies that predated the launch of the first iPhone. The record holder clocked in at a 37 year lag, leaving us to wonder whether the authors confused recent with renaissance.

[...] The lexicon of "recent" expressions also revealed fascinating differences. Recent publication and recent article showed reassuringly tight timelines, suggesting that for these terms, recent still means what the dictionary intended. Recent trial, recent guidelines, recent paper, and recent result also maintained a commendable sense of urgency, as if they had checked the calendar before going to press. At the other end of the spectrum, recent study, the most commonly used expression, behaved more like recent-ish study, with a median lag of 5.5 years and a long tail stretching into academic antiquity. Recent discovery and recent approach performed even worse, reinforcing the suspicion that some authors consider "recent" a purely ornamental term. Readers may be advised to handle these terms with protective gloves.

[...] In this study, we found that the term "recent" in biomedical literature can refer to anything from last month's preprint to a study published before the invention of the mobile phone. Despite the rhetorical urgency such expressions convey, the actual citation lag often suggests a more relaxed interpretation of time. Although some fields and phrases showed more temporal discipline than others, the overall picture is one of creative elasticity.

The use of vague temporal language appears to be a global constant, transcending specialties, regions, and decades. Our findings do not call for the abolition of the word "recent," but perhaps for a collective pause before using it— a moment to consider whether it is truly recent or just rhetorically convenient. Authors may continue to deploy "recent" freely, but readers and reviewers might want to consider whether it is recent enough to matter.