The Register reports that UNIX V4, the first with the kernel written in C, has been recovered, restored and run.
The source code and binaries were recovered from a 1970s-vintage nine-track tape and posted to the Internet Archive where it can be downloaded.
It's very small: it contains around 55,000 lines of code, of which about 25,000 lines are in C, with under 1,000 lines of comments. But then, the late Dennis M. Ritchie and co-creator Ken Thompson were very definitely Real Programmers, and as is recorded in ancient wisdom: "Real Programmers don't need comments – the code is obvious."
For those who don't already know:
UNIX started out as a quick hack by two geniuses in their spare time, so that they could use a spare computer – an extremely rare thing in the 1960s – to run a simulation game flying the player around a 2D of the Solar System that one of them had written. It was called Space Travel.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday December 30, @04:46PM
Yeah I haven't seen it so I don't know if I'm comparing apples to oranges. Does that include utils etc? I donno.
If you want a comparison, try the Minix 1.0 kernel-only source code.
I'm currently sitting in front of a very well worn second hand gray market illegal import first international edition copy of Operating Systems Design and Implementation by Tanenbaum from 1987. Legendarily appendix E the complete kernel source code listing is 12K lines of code. On my copy it starts on page 433 and ends on page 686. So thats 253 pages and back in the day you'd print maybe 60 lines on a dot matrix printer so thats 15K LoC rough estimate.
Some cultural context was in the 80s I'd get computer magazines like 80-Micro and it was considered normal to type in 2, 3, 4 pages of source code then debug it then play frogger on your computer. Its a bit extreme to consider typing in all 15K lines of minix to get a kernel without any OS support (so it can't even boot). However, much as I learned a lot about debugging using home computer magazines in the early/mid 80s, by the late 80s I could learn a lot from my copy of the minix kernel.
Some more cultural context is it was "normal" to sell books of disassembled roms back in the 80s. "Journey to the center of the ROM" had an entire series back in the TRS-80 days. I learned A LOT about programming by reading disassembled and commented code. It was a bit of an accomplishment when I finally understood microsoft basic's crazy tokenizer. Oh thats how that works that's what its trying to do. Oh OK then.
I spent a fair number of hours reading this book back in the day. Even back then, plenty of "ya know in my infinite spare time I'd like to ..." followed by a long list of stuff I never did with minix.
IIRC Tanenbaum was extremely unhappy that people (like me, LOL) were downloading bootable minix distros "for free" from BBSes, etc. Thats where I got mine. IIRC I ran it on a Tandy 286 (T series? TL?). I enjoyed reading the source code in the book while messing with it. Eventually when I obtained a 386 I moved on to Linux in the fall of '93 again downloaded a SLS distro worth of floppy images from a local BBS. I had to buy two boxes of floppies and one flip top disk storage box, IIRC
Two interesting points: Tanenbaum always called it "his" minix but if you look at the source code in the book, like I'm reading ink on paper while typing this now in 2025, its clearly "Copyright (C) 1987 by Prentice-Hall, Inc" NOT Tanenbaum. I'm sure there's a fascinating story about that.
Another interesting point is I know this book went thru "a bunch" of editions I have no idea if all the editions have 250+ pages of source code. But I can verify the first edition certainly does.
The book is pretty good and holds up in 2025. Starts out a little trivial but before page 100 its butting up against "the dining philosopher's problem" of IPC deadlocks, pretty interesting stuff to be reading around 1990.
So anyway reminiscing over, just saying as a point of comparison that the minix kernel 1.0 was about 12K LoC or about 250 printed pages.