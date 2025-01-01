Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The 39th Chaos Communication Congress (39C3) Taking Place Now in Hamburg Through 30 Dec 2025

posted by hubie on Sunday December 28, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://events.ccc.de/congress/2025/infos/index.html

The 39th Chaos Communication Congress (39C3) takes place in Hamburg on 27–30 Dec 2025, and is the 2025 edition of the annual four-day conference on technology, society and utopia organized by the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) and volunteers.

Congress offers lectures and workshops and various events on a multitude of topics including (but not limited to) information technology and generally a critical-creative attitude towards technology and the discussion about the effects of technological advances on society.

Starting in 1984, Congress has been organized by the community and appreciates all kinds of participation. You are encouraged to contribute by volunteering, setting up and hosting hands-on and self-organized events with the other components of your assembly or presenting your own projects to fellow hackers.

Find infos how to get in contact & chat with other participants and the organizing teams on our Communication page.

= More Information:

- Chaos Computer Club at Wikipedia
- Media
- 2025 Hub

Interesting talks, upcoming and previously recorded, available on their streams page --Ed.

Original Submission


«  How OpenAI is Using GPT-5 Codex to Improve the AI Tool Itself
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The 39th Chaos Communication Congress (39C3) Taking Place Now in Hamburg Through 30 Dec 2025 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.