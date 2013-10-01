from the unconcerned-about-sea-turtles dept.
A California-based aerospace startup, Reflect Orbital, has ignited intense debate within the scientific community by proposing an ambitious plan to "sell sunlight" using massive mirrors placed in low Earth orbit:
The company's concept involves deploying large reflective satellites that could redirect sunlight onto specific locations on Earth during nighttime hours.
According to Live Science Plus, this technology could provide artificial illumination to extend daylight, boost agricultural productivity, or allow solar panels to operate after sunset.
Reflect Orbital has filed an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to launch its first experimental satellite, known as EARENDIL-1, as early as 2026. If approved and expanded, the company envisions deploying as many as 4,000 orbital mirrors by the end of the decade.
Each mirror would reportedly unfold to approximately 59 feet (18 meters) across and could illuminate an area on Earth roughly 3 miles (5 kilometers) wide.
Reflect Orbital claims the reflected light could be "up to four times brighter than the full moon," with future iterations potentially becoming even larger and more powerful.
https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2013/10/using-giant-mirrors-to-light-up-dark-valleys/100613/ [theatlantic.com]
The villages of Rjukan, Norway, and Viganella, Italy, are both situated in deep valleys where mountains block the sun's rays for up to six months every year. To illuminate those darker winter months, the two towns have built gigantic mirrors that track the sun and reflect daylight downwards. Viganella completed its huge computer-controlled mirror in 2006, and Rjukan followed suit just this month, mounting a mirror that will reflect a 600 square meter (6,500 square foot) beam of sunshine into the town square below.