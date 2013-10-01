The company's concept involves deploying large reflective satellites that could redirect sunlight onto specific locations on Earth during nighttime hours.

According to Live Science Plus, this technology could provide artificial illumination to extend daylight, boost agricultural productivity, or allow solar panels to operate after sunset.

Reflect Orbital has filed an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to launch its first experimental satellite, known as EARENDIL-1, as early as 2026. If approved and expanded, the company envisions deploying as many as 4,000 orbital mirrors by the end of the decade.

Each mirror would reportedly unfold to approximately 59 feet (18 meters) across and could illuminate an area on Earth roughly 3 miles (5 kilometers) wide.

Reflect Orbital claims the reflected light could be "up to four times brighter than the full moon," with future iterations potentially becoming even larger and more powerful.