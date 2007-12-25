Just a few days ago, we reported on Jolla's push for a new Linux phone, which needed at least 2,000 pre-orders to move forward. Now, only days later, there's good news: interest in the device has surpassed all expectations.

Jolla's community-funded smartphone project has cleared its production threshold, securing more than 3,200 pre-orders. The strong response ensures that the new Linux phone, developed under the Do It Together (DIT) model, will move forward into manufacturing, with Batch #1 already sold out and Batch #2 now available.

The device is positioned as an independent European Linux phone shaped directly by its users. Pre-orders require a €99 refundable deposit, deducted from the final price of €549 for Batch #2. Markets include the EU, UK, Norway, and Switzerland. According to Jolla, Batch #1 sold out in under 48 hours.

Let's recall the device's hardware specifications. It features a 6.36-inch Full HD AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage with microSD expansion, and a high-performance 5G MediaTek platform, powered by Sailfish OS, a privacy-focused Linux-based mobile operating system that offers an alternative to mainstream Android and iOS.

The phone also includes a 50MP main camera, user-replaceable 5,500mAh battery, dual nano-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a fingerprint reader, as Jolla guarantees a minimum of five years of OS updates and availability of spare components, including back covers and batteries.

The pre-order campaign remains open until January 4, 2026, but once again, the funding goal has already been exceeded by a wide margin, reaching roughly 160 percent. Production will commence once Batch #1 is delivered, with first units expected by the end of the first half of 2026.

For more information, visit Jolla's website.