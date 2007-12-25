Over 3,200 backers secure the future of Jolla's upcoming Linux phone, pushing the project beyond its initial funding milestone:
Just a few days ago, we reported on Jolla's push for a new Linux phone, which needed at least 2,000 pre-orders to move forward. Now, only days later, there's good news: interest in the device has surpassed all expectations.
Jolla's community-funded smartphone project has cleared its production threshold, securing more than 3,200 pre-orders. The strong response ensures that the new Linux phone, developed under the Do It Together (DIT) model, will move forward into manufacturing, with Batch #1 already sold out and Batch #2 now available.
The device is positioned as an independent European Linux phone shaped directly by its users. Pre-orders require a €99 refundable deposit, deducted from the final price of €549 for Batch #2. Markets include the EU, UK, Norway, and Switzerland. According to Jolla, Batch #1 sold out in under 48 hours.
Let's recall the device's hardware specifications. It features a 6.36-inch Full HD AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage with microSD expansion, and a high-performance 5G MediaTek platform, powered by Sailfish OS, a privacy-focused Linux-based mobile operating system that offers an alternative to mainstream Android and iOS.
The phone also includes a 50MP main camera, user-replaceable 5,500mAh battery, dual nano-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a fingerprint reader, as Jolla guarantees a minimum of five years of OS updates and availability of spare components, including back covers and batteries.
The pre-order campaign remains open until January 4, 2026, but once again, the funding goal has already been exceeded by a wide margin, reaching roughly 160 percent. Production will commence once Batch #1 is delivered, with first units expected by the end of the first half of 2026.
For more information, visit Jolla's website.
Previously: New Jolla Phone Now Available for Pre-Order as an Independent Linux Phone
TECH SPECS:
SoC: High performant Mediatek 5G platform
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB + expandable with microSDXC
Cellular: 4G + 5G with dual nano-SIM and global roaming modem configuration
Display: 6.36" ~390ppi FullHD AMOLED, aspect ratio 20:9, Gorilla Glass
Cameras: 50MP Wide + 13MP Ultrawide main cameras, front facing wide-lens selfie camera
Battery: approx. 5,500mAh, user replaceable
Connectivity: WiFi 6, BT 5.4, NFC
Dimensions: ~158 x 74 x 9mm
Other: Power key fingerprint reader, user changeable backcover, RGB indication LED, Privacy Switch
Privacy by Design
No tracking, no calling home, no hidden analytics
User configurable physical Privacy Switch - turn off you microphone, bluetooth, Android apps, or whatever you wish
Scandinavian styling in its pure form
Honouring the original Jolla Phone form factor and design
Replaceable back cover
Available in three distinct colours inspired by Nordic nature
Performance Meets Privacy
5G with dual nano-SIM
12GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable up to 2TB
Sailfish OS 5
Support for Android apps with Jolla AppSupport
User replaceable back cover with colour options
User replaceable battery
Physical Privacy Switch