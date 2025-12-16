The National Center for Atmospheric Research has played a leading role in providing data, modelling and supercomputing to researchers around the world – but the Trump administration is set to shut it down:
The Trump administration's decision to close a world-leading research centre for atmospheric science is a blow to weather forecasting and climate modelling that could leave humanity more exposed to the impacts of global warming.
In a statement to USA Today, White House official Russ Vought said the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is a source of "climate alarmism" and will be broken up. "Green new scam research" will be eliminated, while "vital functions" like weather modelling and supercomputing will be moved elsewhere, the White House said.
NCAR's models underpin the reports of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which countries rely on for decisions about how to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to extreme weather.
"Shutting it down would lead to greater uncertainty about what our climate future might be and leave us less able to prepare effectively," says Michael Meredith at the British Antarctic Survey. "It's hard to see this as anything other than shooting the messenger."
NCAR was started in 1960 to facilitate atmospheric science too large-scale for individual universities. Its 830 employees are involved in research "from the ocean floor to the Sun's core", according to its unofficial motto, with programmes to monitor everything from flooding and wildfires to space weather.
At its hilltop laboratory in the Colorado Rockies, NCAR invented the GPS dropsonde, a sensor-laden device that is dropped into hurricanes, revolutionising our understanding of tropical storms. Its researchers developed wind-shear warning systems for airports that have prevented countless crashes.
But perhaps its greatest contribution has been providing data, modelling and supercomputing to other researchers. Weather Underground, which in the 1990s was one of the first to offer local forecasts online, wouldn't have existed without software and weather data from NCAR, according to its founder, meteorologist Jeff Masters.
NCAR develops and administers the Weather Research and Forecasting Model, which is widely used for both day-to-day forecasting and the study of regional climates. It also collaborates with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to advance weather modelling, especially for predicting severe storms.
If this work is disrupted, it could halt improvements to forecasts on weather apps and television news, at a time when extreme weather is getting more frequent. Shutting down NCAR is like if, "on the eve of world war two, we decided to stop funding R&D into weapons", says Masters.
[...] NCAR administers the Community Earth System Model (CESM), the first global climate model designed for universities. CESM has supported a huge variety of research, from estimates of current global carbon emissions to future changes to ocean currents, heatwave frequency and glacier and sea ice melt.
"It's probably the most-used model in the world," says Richard Rood at the University of Michigan.
NCAR holds biannual meetings with users to decide how to improve the model, which can be run on its servers or downloaded and operated locally. Its closure is likely to end the further development of CESM, as well as maintenance to fix bugs.
[...] Its aircraft help monitor air pollution and calibrate satellite instruments, according to Rood.
Its research on aerosols would be vital to understanding the effects of geoengineering, he adds. Schemes like spreading aerosols to block sunlight have been proposed to avoid abrupt changes in the climate.
"Getting rid of climate research like this would really have us flying blind, more blindly, into decisions about geoengineering, as well as tipping points," says Rood.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 31, @03:21PM
The people will migrate, their knowledge will not be lost, their research will continue, it's not as if it takes outrageous quantities of exclusively held resources to crunch the numbers.
The real damage to look for is in loss (or, especially: corruption) of the sensor networks - _that_ is one of JFK's true legacies: the power of our satellite monitoring network. The staggering cost of Apollo made LandSat, GOES and friends look cheap.
How extensive is the non-US funded weather / climate monitoring network?
One thing that I found incredible on my late 2010s tour of the Eastern Caribbean was their lack of decent rain radar. Having lived under NEXRAD since its inception, it just feels like an expected component of modern life: the ability to monitor precipitation in high resolution in real-time, track storms and plan when to travel based on those projections down to a 5-10 minute window. The Eastern Caribbean doesn't have anything like NEXRAD - you can get some lame slow low resolution satellite based info, but nobody has bothered to install a decent rain radar system on the islands. I was there for almost a month, and by the end of the month I wasn't "getting used to" the idea that these savages just got wet when it rained, I was starting to think that I could put together a project to build and maintain something like a NEXRAD station on one of the islands which could share its data across the local group in real-time. The benefit clearly has to outweigh the costs, it just lacks an advocate and benefactors to get it started.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]