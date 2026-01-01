HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Best wishes to the SoylentNews community, whether you've just gotten here, been here since the early days, or perhaps even come back from an extended absence. This site exists because of your support and participation. Keep submitting interesting articles and posting your thoughts or topics of discussion in your journal. If you've never posted in your journal before, well there's a ready-made New Year's Resolution for you!

Special thanks goes out to those who volunteer and contribute their time and resources behind the scenes to maintain the existence of the Soylent Phoenix corporation, provide us with hardware and hosting services, fix our code, edit our stories, and just generally keep things running day in and day out.

