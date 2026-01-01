Stories
posted by hubie on Thursday January 01, @12:00AM   Printer-friendly
HAPPY NEW YEAR!

 

Best wishes to the SoylentNews community, whether you've just gotten here, been here since the early days, or perhaps even come back from an extended absence. This site exists because of your support and participation. Keep submitting interesting articles and posting your thoughts or topics of discussion in your journal. If you've never posted in your journal before, well there's a ready-made New Year's Resolution for you!

Special thanks goes out to those who volunteer and contribute their time and resources behind the scenes to maintain the existence of the Soylent Phoenix corporation, provide us with hardware and hosting services, fix our code, edit our stories, and just generally keep things running day in and day out.

 

            *       .       *
      .          *       .       *
                .       *
        *                   .
    .                *            *

        H A P P Y   N E W   Y E A R
                   2 0 2 6

    .                *            *
        *                   .
                *       .
      .          *       .       *
            *       .       *

 

##################################
#                                #
#   SOYLENTNEWS STATUS: ONLINE   #
#   TIME INDEX: 00:00:00         #
#   EVENT FLAG: CELEBRATION      #
#                                #
#   WELCOME TO THE FUTURE        #
#                                #
##################################


  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Thursday January 01, @12:13AM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 01, @12:13AM (#1428386) Journal

    Happy New Year fellow Soylentils!

    May 2026 be the year of the triumph of hope and of fulfilled dreams!

    Cheers!

