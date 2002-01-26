MongoBleed, a high-severity vulnerability plaguing multiple versions of MongoDB, can now easily be exploited since a proof-of-concept (PoC) is now available on the web.

Earlier this week, security researcher Joe Desimone published code that exploits a "read of uninitialized heap memory" vulnerability tracked as CVE-2025-14847. This vulnerability, rated 8.7/10 (high), stems from "mismatched length fields in Zlib compressed protocol headers".

By sending a poisoned message claiming a larger size when decompressed, the attacker can cause the server to allocate a bigger memory buffer, through which they would leak in-memory data containing sensitive information, such as credentials, cloud keys, session tokens, API keys, configurations, and other data.

What's more - the attackers exploiting MongoBleed do not need valid credentials to pull the attack off.

In its writeup, BleepingComputer confirms that there are roughly 87,000 potentially vulnerable instances exposed on the public internet, as per data from Censys. The majority are located in the United States (20,000), with notable instances in China (17,000), and Germany (around 8,000).

Here is a list of all the vulnerable versions:

MongoDB 8.2.0 through 8.2.3

MongoDB 8.0.0 through 8.0.16

MongoDB 7.0.0 through 7.0.26

MongoDB 6.0.0 through 6.0.26

MongoDB 5.0.0 through 5.0.31

MongoDB 4.4.0 through 4.4.29

All MongoDB Server v4.2 versions

All MongoDB Server v4.0 versions

All MongoDB Server v3.6 versions

If you are running any of the above, make sure to patch up - a fix for self-hosting instances has been available since December 19. Users running MongoDB Atlas don't need to do anything, since their instances were automatically patched.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of in-the-wild abuse, although some researchers are linking MongoBleed to the recent Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege breach.