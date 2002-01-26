[...] Buck's unconventional approach has also sparked concerns among other experts about the safety and efficacy of the largely untested vaccine beer. While he has promising data in mice that the vaccine works, he has so far reported antibody results in humans from his own sips of the brew. Normally, vaccines are tested in much larger groups of people to see how well they work and whether they trigger any unanticipated side effects. This is especially important for polyomavirus vaccines, because one of the desired uses is to protect people who are about to get organ transplants. The immune-suppressing drugs these patients must take can leave them vulnerable to harm from polyomaviruses.

Michael Imperiale, a virologist and emeritus professor at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, first saw Buck present his idea at a scientific conference in Italy in June. The beer approach disturbed him. "We can't draw conclusions based on testing this on two people," he says, referring to Buck and his brother. It's also not clear which possible side effects Buck was monitoring for. Vaccines for vulnerable transplant patients should go through rigorous safety and efficacy testing, he says. "I raised a concern with him that I didn't think it was a good idea to be sidestepping that process."

Other critics warn that Buck's unconventional approach could fuel antivaccine sentiments. Arthur Caplan, who until recently headed medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, is skeptical that a vaccine beer will ever make it beyond Buck's kitchen.

"This is maybe the worst imaginable time to roll out something that you put on a Substack about how to get vaccinated," he says. Many people won't be interested because of antivaccine rhetoric. Beer companies may fear that having a vaccine beer on the market could sully the integrity of their brands. And Buck faces potential backlash from "a national administration that is entirely hostile to vaccines," Caplan says. "This is not the place for do-it-yourself."

But the project does have supporters who say it could instead calm vaccine fears by allowing everyday people to control the process. Other researchers are on the fence, believing that an oral vaccine against polyomavirus is a good idea but questioning whether Buck is going about introducing such a vaccine correctly.

[...] Buck says his self-experiment illustrates that a person can be safely immunized against BK polyomaviruses through drinking beer. But even though Buck produced antibodies, there is no guarantee others will. And right now, people who drink the vaccine beer won't know whether they produce antibodies or if any antibodies they do produce will be sufficient to protect them from developing cancer or other serious health problems later.

Other scientists familiar with Buck and his yeast project also have conflicting opinions about how it might influence public trust and acceptance of vaccines.

If something were to go wrong when a person tried to replicate Buck's beer experiment, Imperiale worries about "the harm that it could do to our ability to administer vaccines that have been tested, tried and true, and just the more general faith that the public has in us scientists. Right now, the scientific community has to think about everything it does and answer the question, 'Is what we're doing going to cause more distrust amongst the public?'"

That's especially true now that health officials in the Trump administration are slashing funding for vaccine research, undermining confidence in vaccines and limiting access to them. A recent poll by the Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans are still confident that childhood vaccines are highly effective at preventing illness. But there has been an erosion of trust in the safety of those vaccines, particularly among Republicans.

[...] Buck feels a moral imperative to move forward with his self-experiments and to make polyomavirus vaccine beer available to everyone who wants it. "This is the most important work of my whole career," he says. "It's important enough to risk my career over." What he's doing in his home lab is consistent with his day job, he adds. "At the NIH in my contract it says my job is to generate and disseminate scientific knowledge," he says. "This is my only job, to make knowledge and put it out there and try to sell it to the public."

He doesn't see himself as a maverick. "I'm not a radical who's trying to subvert the system. I'm obeying the system, and I'm using the only thing that is left available to me."