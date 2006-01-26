China's first homegrown 6nm GPUs are no longer a show-floor exclusive.

Earlier this year, Lisuan took the stage to announce its G100 series of GPUs, based on the in-house "TrueGPU" architecture and fabricated on TSMC's N6 process. It was the first time a Chinese company had potential to directly rival AMD and Nvidia's duopoly in the discrete GPU market. Sampling for these cards was expected to begin in September and now, IT Home is reporting that they've begun initial deliveries.

There are two GPUs part of the G100 family: the gaming-oriented 7G106 and the enterprise-focused 7G105. It was the former that really made headlines by touting RTX 4060-level performance, even beating the GPU in early benchmark results. Specs-wise, we're looking at 192 texture units, 96 ROPs, and an FP32 throughput of up to 24 TFLOP/s.

The 7G106 has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM saturated across a 192-bit wide bus, which is doubled to 24GB on the workstation-class 7G105, with proper ECC support. These GPUs support modern APIs including DirectX 12, use the PCIe 4.0 interface, and even have a custom upscaling solution called NSRR, akin to Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR. Unlike those two, however, Lisuan supports Microsoft's Windows-on-Arm initiative.

IT Home says the G100 series began production on September 15, 2025, in China, and now that customers have started to receive the first batch of orders, these graphics cards have successfully transitioned into commercialization. This is a big deal for the region, and Lisuan's TrueGPU architecture represents China's self-reliance ambitions in the boldest way possible — something that even local darling Moore Threads hasn't been able to achieve yet.

When these GPUs were first announced, we were impressed by the performance Lisuan was touting. While reviews are still up in the air, if the numbers at the launch event were real, then Lisuan's efforts would've paid off massively in creating a legitimate homegrown alternative. Now that the G100 is finally shipping, we should start to see those claims validated sooner rather than later.