https://www.hzdr.de/db/Cms?pNid=99&pOid=76137

Proposed is a plan to impact gravity waves, imparting more energy unto them, by using lasers - much like the LIGO interferometer, but in reverse. By imparting energy from light into the gravity waves, we subtly change the gravity wave itself, and can measure the amount of energy taken from the light source. Thus, we can measure properties about the gravity wave - and, perhaps, the graviton.

In an interferometer tailored to Schützhold's idea, it could be possible not only to observe gravitational waves but also to manipulate them for the first time by stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons. According to Schützhold, light pulses whose photons are entangled, that is, quantum mechanically coupled, could significantly increase the sensitivity of the interferometer further. "Then we could even draw inferences about the quantum state of the gravitational field itself," says Schützhold.

High-school level summary at link, with link to journal article contained within.