Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

The Search for Gravitons: Modifying Gravity Waves With Light

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 08, @08:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the Artificial-Interference dept.
Science

DrkShadow writes:

https://www.hzdr.de/db/Cms?pNid=99&pOid=76137

Proposed is a plan to impact gravity waves, imparting more energy unto them, by using lasers - much like the LIGO interferometer, but in reverse. By imparting energy from light into the gravity waves, we subtly change the gravity wave itself, and can measure the amount of energy taken from the light source. Thus, we can measure properties about the gravity wave - and, perhaps, the graviton.

In an interferometer tailored to Schützhold's idea, it could be possible not only to observe gravitational waves but also to manipulate them for the first time by stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons. According to Schützhold, light pulses whose photons are entangled, that is, quantum mechanically coupled, could significantly increase the sensitivity of the interferometer further. "Then we could even draw inferences about the quantum state of the gravitational field itself," says Schützhold.

High-school level summary at link, with link to journal article contained within.

Original Submission


«  How Do I Make Clear Ice at Home? a Food Scientist Shares Easy Tips
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Search for Gravitons: Modifying Gravity Waves With Light | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.